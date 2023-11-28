Ozzy has incredible range, please contribute a favorite song.

Dio is probably a far better singer than Ozzy in a lot of ways, but Ozzy is Ozzy and Sabbath are much better with Ozzy
Yeah, very much like Van Halen vs Van Hagar. Better vocals, just not the same band.
Dio hammered it on Heaven & Hell - every single song. Here's just one !
For sure ARW, he's still got it after SO Many Decades of slamming rock.I really like his latest album, there’s some good stuff on there
Ozzy has a very distinct tone, I don’t think he gets enough credit for his talents but to me he is a true pioneer