Ozzy has incredible range, please contribute a favorite song.

A later song. This was a song that I only learned about on Sherdog because a resident poster misinterpreted it to be advocating for the sexual exploitation of young women, when on the contrary, rampant sexual predation in the entertainment industry was precisely the object of its critique. I was reminded of Harold Bloom, the greatest literary critic of our time, once writing that the only thing he skill he couldn't teach was the ability to comprehend irony. Although I'm surprised anyone would misread this song to be the opposite of what it is. It's hardly subtle irony.I don't think this song especially shows off his vocal range, but I do think the relief verse from 3:27-3:55 shows a musical range that isn't typical of hard rock or metal bands. It's a sound more like something you'd hear on a Beatles album.