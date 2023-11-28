Ozzy has incredible range, please contribute a favorite song.

A later song. This was a song that I only learned about on Sherdog because a resident poster misinterpreted it to be advocating for the sexual exploitation of young women, when on the contrary, rampant sexual predation in the entertainment industry was precisely the object of its critique. I was reminded of Harold Bloom, the greatest literary critic of our time, once writing that the only thing he skill he couldn't teach was the ability to comprehend irony. Although I'm surprised anyone would misread this song to be the opposite of what it is. It's hardly subtle irony.


I don't think this song especially shows off his vocal range, but I do think the relief verse from 3:27-3:55 shows a musical range that isn't typical of hard rock or metal bands. It's a sound more like something you'd hear on a Beatles album.
 
Never even heard this F'n kickass song, or the debate on it. Great post Madmick!

Ozzy's intense performance, in that video, shows why Ozzy is among the greatest entertainers ever. RIP to Freddie Mercury, Elvis, and Michael Jackson.
 
Respect to the Prince of Darkness.

Ozzy and Sabbath were a huge part of my teenage years, saw him live solo and w/Sab many times when Ozzfest was at its peak.

Wished him and Dio would've put aside their differences and worked together on at least one Sabbath track.

I'll just blame Sharon for that.
 
I'm one of the few that dislikes Ozzy. I'm not a fan of his voice, and I'm just tired of hearing Black Sabbath/Ozzy.

With that being said, this is in my rotation regularly.
 
Being a Sabbath fan since day 1, I cannot but dislike Ozzy solo.....I respect Ozzy the man ...so sorry to see him in this state :( FB_IMG_1701617290165.jpg
 
Total respect .....75 year old Ozzy
Feel lucky to have seen Blizzard of Ozz & Diary live, his 1st 2 solo tours. Powerful!

" I heard them tell me that this land of dreams was now
I told them I had ridden shooting stars And said I'd show them how "

 
I really like his latest album, there’s some good stuff on there
Ozzy has a very distinct tone, I don’t think he gets enough credit for his talents but to me he is a true pioneer

My personal favourites

No more tears
Patient number 9
Ordinary man
Hellraiser
 
For sure ARW, he's still got it after SO Many Decades of slamming rock.
His first solo album has always brought back great memories of 1980's life.

 
