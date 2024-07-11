Wilmer Digreux
And i'm pretty sure Luke Rockhold is low key asking him about steroids and it's getting a little awkward
seems like Bear and Rampage want him to change the subject. i haven't even finished watching the rest of the episode yet so idk where this is going
timestamped
timestamped