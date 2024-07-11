Media Overeem on Jaxxon podcast

And i'm pretty sure Luke Rockhold is low key asking him about steroids :eek: and it's getting a little awkward <lol>

seems like Bear and Rampage want him to change the subject. i haven't even finished watching the rest of the episode yet so idk where this is going

200w.gif




timestamped

 
Ludwig von Mises said:
The craziest part was Reem telling them that his daughter is trans and thinks she's a man and how he thinks the woke virus is taking over the world and ruining children's minds. Crazy that Reem was so honest and so open with them about this.
Reem seems like the type of guy to not be a fan of that. Oh well.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
The craziest part was Reem telling them that his daughter is trans and thinks she's a man and how he thinks the woke virus is taking over the world and ruining children's minds. Crazy that Reem was so honest and so open with them about this.
his daughter just wants to be like dad, and be a giga chad.
 
Mammothman said:
Dafuq is CockSalt doing in that podcast? Dude can't talk for shit and is very dumb and rude. Rampage have charisma and is a good talker, they should keep TJ
Rocksalt is a champ, and gets a bunch of panzies crying salt haha
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
The craziest part was Reem telling them that his daughter is trans and thinks she's a man and how he thinks the woke virus is taking over the world and ruining children's minds. Crazy that Reem was so honest and so open with them about this.
It really is a mental illness. Can you pass CTE down to your children? Either way, if I dress up as a rich folk and go to the bank and ask to withdraw a million dollars bc I identify as a millionaire, will the bank have to oblige or else seem racists? But they will oblige when a man says they identify as a woman and proceeds to whip their dick out in the womens rest room.
 
can horsemeat make your kids have gains ? maybe thats why she thinks shes a man
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
The craziest part was Reem telling them that his daughter is trans and thinks she's a man and how he thinks the woke virus is taking over the world and ruining children's minds. Crazy that Reem was so honest and so open with them about this.
Fucked up to put his kid on blast like that on a podcast watched by millions.

That's bad father shit in my view.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:
The craziest part was Reem telling them that his daughter is trans and thinks she's a man and how he thinks the woke virus is taking over the world and ruining children's minds. Crazy that Reem was so honest and so open with them about this.
Whoaa...didnt understand he was harshing like that....I thought he was saying she was a tomboy.
Damnnnnnn
 
