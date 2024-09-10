Over/under vs Semi

Chama
So I’m really debating hard for my next shotgun. I have lots of rifles but limited to a few shotguns I actually use - Browning BPS in 20, a 70’s auto 5 in 12 and a Maxus 1 in 12g that is unreliable, even after an aftermarket spring. It’s kind of soured me off semis. I’ve had it to a gunsmith a few times and although I had it out last weekend again with no issues, I’d like to upgrade

I’m looking to get a gun that hopefully could do a bit of everything including shooting 3.5 if it’s also capable of shooting lesser rounds. That part isn’t as important.

I would like to recreationally shoot skeets, duck hunt and hunt some upland game with the same gun. I’m in Canada and our rules make you plug your semi at 3 for duck hunting anyways so I’m wondering if I should just get a nice semi instead.

Must have a synthetic stock. I love thé look of wood but I don’t want to bring it with me in the swamp land. No budget but I don’t wanna pay an extra 4k for some engravings or something for looks.

Any recommendations Sherbros? I’ve fired an a400 before and really liked it. The owner swears it’ll cycle anything. My uncle thinks the browning cynergy is right up my ally but he’s a die hard browning guy too.
 
