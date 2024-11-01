Outside of Conor, Would anyone find PPV success Outside of the UFC?????

Lionheart7167
Just curious to know what everyone thinks.
If any current UFC fighter left the UFC would they succeed in generating PPV's????
Francis failed big time.
Brock, GSP and Ronda are retired.
Topuria, Suga, Paddy and Pereira haven't been the huge draws that people predicted, if we believe the metrics (PPV and otherwise). They may be huge within the MMA sphere, but not generally known outside of the UFC.
