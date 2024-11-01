Outside of Conor, Would anyone find PPV success Outside of the UFC?????

It really depends on what context.The US numbers were crap for Francis because in part because it was in the afternoon on a Saturday during college football. Worldwide the buys were presumably much stronger, though DAZN hasn't released their official numbers.As PFL matures it presumably will go head to head with UFC for time slots, but for right now the UFC has a functional monopoly (technically a monopsony according to their anti-trust suit).I appreciate the PFL for its more oldschool style announcing and fight cards. Battle of the Giants was stronger than most UFC events this year, just with a number of sound glitches. Big personalities now know there's a path and an alternative.I hope they carve a niche out of the UFC, it's healthy for both fight organizations. A free market leads to the most efficient use of resources. Fans and fighters benefit in the end.And if you're talking about UFC fighters doing exhibition boxing matches, Ngannou pulled in 400k ppv buys against Tyson, so that's another option for the top guys if they're willing to break contract with the UFC.