Movies Out of these The Godfather scenes - Which one is your favorite? (The Finals)

  • Baptism Scene, Michael Kills all the heads of the other families

    Votes: 7 50.0%

  • Michael shoots Sollozzo and McCluskey

    Votes: 7 50.0%
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Continuation to these threads.

Movies - Out of these The Godfather scenes - Which is your 5 favorite?

I'm only going to put scenes that I can find on YT and the ones I thought are the most intriguing. Opening Scene Johnny Fontaine story The Horse Head A man who doesn't spend time... Meeting with Sollozzo If You Touch My Sister Again, I'll Kill You Don Vito Corleone shooting...
Movies - Out of these The Godfather scenes - Which one is your favorite? (First Semi-Finals)

Continuation to this thread. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/out-of-these-the-godfather-scenes-which-is-your-5-favorite.4341822/ Sonny's Death Baptism Scene, Michael Kills all the heads of the other families
Movies - Out of these The Godfather scenes - Which one is your favorite? (Second Semi-Finals)

Continuation to these threads. https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/out-of-these-the-godfather-scenes-which-is-your-5-favorite.4341822/ https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/out-of-these-the-godfather-scenes-which-one-is-your-favorite-first-semi-finals.4341930/ The Horse Head Michael shoots...
Baptism Scene, Michael Kills all the heads of the other families


Michael shoots Sollozzo and McCluskey



These are literally 2 best scenes of any GF movie. With the opening Vito scene beibg 3rd. GF 1 was just levels better thsn other 3.
 
Streeter said:
These are literally 2 best scenes of any GF movie. With the opening Vito scene beibg 3rd. GF 1 was just levels better thsn other 3.
There are some amazing scenes in the 2nd one. Especially young Vito Corleone on the rooftops of Little Italy.

And of course this music....

 
The baptism scene is great but the restaurant scene is cinematic perfection.
 
Sweater of AV said:
The baptism scene is great but the restaurant scene is cinematic perfection.
Every dude who ever watched that, puts themselves in that position that Michael is in.
 
I'm pissed I missed this tourney.

Add me to any movie tourney you do please and thankyou sir
 
