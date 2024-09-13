Out of these logo brands - Which is the most recognizable? (Finals O/T)

Kimchii said: Microsoft

Google

Nike

NASA

Intel



But I think everyone knows the final winner....



Coca-Cola Click to expand...

Coca-ColaI quote myselfI don't think everyone in this thread really understands how Coca-Cola is in our minds.I was born in the 70s and have been lucky enough to experience life before the internet and smartphones. I grew up in a world that, for better or for worse, welcomed American trends with open arms. As a teenager, thirsting for a nice pair of Levis Jeans and a nice t-shirt so I could impress the girl I was in love with.Our non-American everyday life took on American words and we were just too lazy to translate jeans and t-shirts. And there are tons of other examples why we in the free world living in the western world have simply been bombarded with the American way of life whether it was renting movies at Blockbuster or taking the boys out for a Big Mac and fries that used to taste better and with that a big sip of cold Coca-Cola.I have heard many who think Google is the biggest in this thread. I actually chuckle a little at that. Google lacks something that Coca-Cola has. It's history. History may not be so important to today's teenagers anymore, but history builds a reputation and a good reputation needs to mature.I'm also pretty sure that if you travel into a jungle or desert and meet the individuals living in those conditions, I can promise that one of these brands will be more relevant than the other. Google or Coca-Cola?