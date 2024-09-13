Out of these logo brands - Which is the most recognizable? (Finals O/T)

What's your pick?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals


Down to 3, let's do it.



My choice:

Coca-Cola




1*7MJoxgoEQBW-IMEMklTdVg.jpeg


cocacola-700x394.jpg


McDonald%27s_logo.svg



Please vote.


Probably Coca-Cola. Sold in almost double the countries as McDonald's and more than Nike. Also much longer history and more accessible to most people.

Also, McDonald's sells Coca-Cola so it's even getting exposure there.
 
The golden arches is the ultimate logo. Known worldwide, doesn't matter what language a person speaks or where they are from.
 
Since you fellow slack jawed boomers didn't read the facts I dropped about Google in the earlier rounds, it's down to boomer brands in the finals. These 3 are pretty close but I'll say McDonalds only because Coca Cola is #2 to Bebsi in some markets whereas McD's pretty much eats everyone else's lunch in every country it serves.

But just about every online ranking has the top 4 as Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon with Facebook in the mix. Physical product brands like Coke and McD's take a back seat in our virtual economy.

www.statista.com

Most valuable brands worldwide 2024 | Statista

Apple was the most valuable brand in the world in 2024, worth over 516 billion U.S. dollars. The tech giant overtook the place previously occupied by Amazon.
www.statista.com www.statista.com

20 Most Recognized Brands in the World in 2024

The financial success of a corporation is frequently determined by its brand. Here, we'll
www.top1markets.com www.top1markets.com
 
Coke, but it's a toss up between Coke and Maccy's really.
 
All 3 are pretty shitty companies. McDonalds is the worst, followed closely by Coca-Cola. Have to go with Nike here.
 
Coca-Cola

I quote myself

Kimchii said:
Microsoft
Google
Nike
NASA
Intel

But I think everyone knows the final winner....

Coca-Cola
Click to expand...

I don't think everyone in this thread really understands how Coca-Cola is in our minds.

I was born in the 70s and have been lucky enough to experience life before the internet and smartphones. I grew up in a world that, for better or for worse, welcomed American trends with open arms. As a teenager, thirsting for a nice pair of Levis Jeans and a nice t-shirt so I could impress the girl I was in love with.

Our non-American everyday life took on American words and we were just too lazy to translate jeans and t-shirts. And there are tons of other examples why we in the free world living in the western world have simply been bombarded with the American way of life whether it was renting movies at Blockbuster or taking the boys out for a Big Mac and fries that used to taste better and with that a big sip of cold Coca-Cola.

I have heard many who think Google is the biggest in this thread. I actually chuckle a little at that. Google lacks something that Coca-Cola has. It's history. History may not be so important to today's teenagers anymore, but history builds a reputation and a good reputation needs to mature.

I'm also pretty sure that if you travel into a jungle or desert and meet the individuals living in those conditions, I can promise that one of these brands will be more relevant than the other. Google or Coca-Cola?
 
