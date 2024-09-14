Out of these logo brands - Which is the most recognizable? (Finals Double O/T)

What's your pick?

  • Total voters
    11
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
33,863
Reaction score
45,233
First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals
First Semi-Finals
Second Semi-Finals
The Finals
Finals O/T



This is it. The last two go head to head. Thank you again for participating, until next time.



My choice:

Coca-Cola




McDonald%27s_logo.svg


cocacola-700x394.jpg




Please vote, thank you.


@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm @TheChance @SalsaDelMuerte
@ThinkGreen @Axefan4life @xHeadx @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Sirwastealot
@Starck @Anialater @TheRash @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Korben @HUNTERMANIA @Pizza Werewolf @Otto!
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @Trill850 @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @Motleysubs @MLarson @Pliny Pete @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @Brandon Wilson @GirthBrooks @johnnystone
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @deucesarewild @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr
@Fake Doctor @jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@Randlewand @SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @Tol @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan
@IndyCovaHart @Magooglie @Satanical Eve @D3THRONED @LSXMMA @StonedLemur @liner @west42
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @M4rk @Fork
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @ahme4 @mmamxfan
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @MuayThaiSteve79 @Beau Wring @KoChang @Fijeeto @oliviamung @Ali Tanveer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @the muntjac @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @WaylonMercy5150 @Vegeta
@Oeshon @Rizzo @stanlee @BayAreaGuy @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo
@Mohawk Mauler @Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock
@Sano @i420KrYpT @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Halge @Misanthropist @TapIt
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @horc00 @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Ripp0ntare
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @XmarkX @RemyR @fungi @dbo
@scorpipede @ineverpost @aus101 @Blue_Ribbon @yamahacrasher @fourtyounce48 @phoenixikki @heloder
@Grassshoppa @97talon @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @mmascene @Sushi Fitness @Pankratios
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @xMsBarnez @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513
@Damien Karras @Prologue @Jesus H. Sherdog @qw3rty @Highway99 @Matt4786 @Adrian Anis @GergreG
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @jx820 @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @Shael
@Nathan LaMontagne @mike1226 @cmw43 @RoxyBird @-sin- @Cerberus87 @Kingz @Misfit23 @eworden78
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @ChuckSteak @jan230 @Corona @Nightgunner05
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Tone C @Revolver @Chad The Limey @KotaroTheWolf @weaselkenievil @jericksen5
@zuffazombee @4daLuLZ @Simple Southerner @bufetadanacara @JoeyJoeJoeJr @TheWobbler @houjebek
@JonnyBonesPharmacist @BisexualMMA @Brutus....... @struckus @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @cooks1 @Zer
@ZeroGravity @Carvaso @TheSauce @k1ngjester @burningspear @fingercuffs @WarHawk @ModernMatt
@Squall Leonhart @Hellowhosthat @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Reign Supreme @SilvaLegacy @Rawex
@SwamiLeoni @lostdog000 @Mr. Shickadance @Speedy1 @Oregonmma @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Striderxdj @milkmandanl @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @rivera @llperez22 @landon @ThaiSexPills
@spamking @Diet Butcher @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@UberHere
 
Probably about the same, but since you get Coca Cola at McD's but you don't get McD's with your Coca Cola, I'll go with Coca Cola .

Sad that boh are horrible for your health. It says a lot about the state of global society that these are the most recognized.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which 2 are the best? (Finals Double O/T)
Replies
15
Views
589
Starck
Starck
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which 3 are the best? (The Finals)
Replies
17
Views
491
PeterGriffin
PeterGriffin
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which one the best? (Finals Quadruple O/T)
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Doomer
Doomer
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of these animated films - Which is the best? (Finals O/T)
2
Replies
20
Views
677
Dragonlordxxxxx
Dragonlordxxxxx
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Movies Out of the IMDB top ranked films - Which one the best? (Finals Triple O/T)
2
Replies
25
Views
946
Two Crows
Two Crows

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,247,193
Messages
56,180,876
Members
175,096
Latest member
Deltron 6060

Share this page

Back
Top