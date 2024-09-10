Out of these logo brands - Which 4 are the most recognizable? (Second Quarter-Finals)

What's your picks?

First Elimination Bracket
Second Elimination Bracket
Third Elimination Bracket
Fourth Elimination Bracket
Fifth Elimination Bracket
Sixth Elimination Bracket
Seventh Elimination Bracket
Eighth Elimination Bracket
Ninth Elimination Bracket
Tenth Elimination Bracket
First Quarter-Finals



My choices:


Best Buy
Nike
Marlboro
Mastercard







google2.0.0.1441125613.jpg


baYs9AuHxx9QXeYBiMvSLU.jpg


8867.Microsoft_5F00_Logo_2D00_for_2D00_screen.jpg


PUMA-Logo-2003.png


best-buy-logo-652x368.jpg


768px-LEGO_logo.svg.png


Adidas-logo-1991-1-600x319.png


ford-logo-1-preview.jpg


53d29d5c6bb3f7a80617ada8


Marlboro-logo-1024x768.jpg


Symbol-Sony.jpg


mastercard-icon-2048x1286-s6y46dfh.png


bmw-4753868_1280.jpg


2002-Ferrari-Logo-600x319.png


nbc-new-logo-2022.jpg


National-Geographic-logo.jpg



Please vote.
Google
NASA
Microsoft
Nike

But in this entire survey, Google is the only brand so ubiquitous and dominant it's become a verb in common usage. And unlike Apple, Facebook, Nike, Ford, etc., it doesn't have any real competitor - Google dominates the search engine space with >90% market share. Tough to argue it's not the top brand in the world.
 
ChickenBrother said:
Google
NASA
Microsoft
Nike

But in this entire survey, Google is the only brand so ubiquitous and dominant it's become a verb in common usage. And unlike Apple, Facebook, Nike, Ford, etc., it doesn't have any real competitor - Google dominates the search engine space with >90% market share. Tough to argue it's not the top brand in the world.
Click to expand...

That's a interesting insight you gave about Google.
 
