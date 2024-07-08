Out of these greatest mysteries of life - Which 3 would you like to know the answer of?

Jack the Ripper - 'No one knows who he is.'...........It's the mystery that makes it interesting.



Jimmy Hoffa - 'Did he just disappear?'.........don't really care. Almost certain was a regular mob hit, no?



The Zodiac Killer - 'Till this day the murders haven't been solved.'........ Would be good if they figured it out, I guess. Especially if he's still alive. Thousands of unsolved murders, though.



D. B. Cooper- 'Whatever happened to him?'......fun little story, but yeah, don't really care. Like Jack the Ripper, the truth is probably not as fun as the mystery.



Bigfoot - 'An elusive giant.'....LOL, come on. No mystery here.



Bermuda Triangle - 'What's the significance of that area?'......hasn't this been largely debunked? Pound for pound not a particularly dangerous area?



Stonehenge - 'Who built it and how?'......pretty sure they have a decent idea how they did it.



Is there intelligent life beyond earth?.......ding ding ding. Clearly the right answer from these options.



Pyramids of Giza - 'Who built it and how?'........see Stonehenge.