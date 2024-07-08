Out of these greatest mysteries of life - Which 3 would you like to know the answer of?

Which 3 would you like to know the answer of?

  • Jack the Ripper - 'No one knows who he is.'

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • Jimmy Hoffa - 'Did he just disappear?'

    Votes: 1 7.1%

  • The Zodiac Killer - 'Till this day the murders haven't been solved.'

    Votes: 3 21.4%

  • D. B. Cooper- 'Whatever happened to him?'

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • Bigfoot - 'An elusive giant.'

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • Bermuda Triangle - 'What's the significance of that area?'

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • Stonehenge - 'Who built it and how?'

    Votes: 4 28.6%

  • Is there intelligent life beyond earth?

    Votes: 12 85.7%

  • Pyramids of Giza - 'Who built it and how?'

    Votes: 4 28.6%
Im pretty certain on answer to Bigfoot and totally certain on intelligent life beyond Earth and the only other one that interests in me is the pyramids of Giza.

So I pick pyramids of Giza.
 
When I think of mysteries of life I think of more like "What is the meaning of life?" "Is there a god?" "What happens when I die?"
There are just mysteries.

That being said, I would love to know if there is life beyond our planet.
 
Jack the Ripper - 'No one knows who he is.'...........It's the mystery that makes it interesting.

Jimmy Hoffa - 'Did he just disappear?'.........don't really care. Almost certain was a regular mob hit, no?

The Zodiac Killer - 'Till this day the murders haven't been solved.'........ Would be good if they figured it out, I guess. Especially if he's still alive. Thousands of unsolved murders, though.

D. B. Cooper- 'Whatever happened to him?'......fun little story, but yeah, don't really care. Like Jack the Ripper, the truth is probably not as fun as the mystery.

Bigfoot - 'An elusive giant.'....LOL, come on. No mystery here.

Bermuda Triangle - 'What's the significance of that area?'......hasn't this been largely debunked? Pound for pound not a particularly dangerous area?

Stonehenge - 'Who built it and how?'......pretty sure they have a decent idea how they did it.

Is there intelligent life beyond earth?.......ding ding ding. Clearly the right answer from these options.

Pyramids of Giza - 'Who built it and how?'........see Stonehenge.
 
  • Jimmy Hoffa - 'Did he just disappear?'
yes

  • The Zodiac Killer - 'Till this day the murders haven't been solved.'
Wasn't this found to be a doctor?
  • D. B. Cooper- 'Whatever happened to him?'
Jumped out of a plane and went into hiding with money
  • Bigfoot - 'An elusive giant.'
Not real and if he was it's not that interesting anyway

  • Bermuda Triangle - 'What's the significance of that area?'
Nothing
  • Stonehenge - 'Who built it and how?'
Ancient celts/druids. Same monuments are all over Ireland if not smaller.

  • Pyramids of Giza - 'Who built it and how?'
The Egyptians transporting rocks by boat because the Nile used to be beside the Pyramids. They're not even advanced structures compared to other monuments.
 
The hard problem of consciousness.
Emergence of life.
Does a unified theory of physics exist.
 
God and heaven are the only mysteries I care about. I'm a believer. Confirmation is nice tough.
 
I have picked three and if you look I think you will find they are the correct three .

I wish I had four picks but rules are rules.

(DB would have been my fourth)
 
'Is there intelligent life beyond earth' is much different than the others listed. Of course that one is what I would want to know.
 
