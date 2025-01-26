  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movies Out of these films - Which 3 are the most overrated? (First Semi-Finals)

Choose Three.

  • Total voters
    16
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,682
Reaction score
48,400
First Quarter-Finals
Second Quarter-Finals
Third Quarter-Finals
Fourth Quarter-Finals


My picks:

2001: A Space Odyssey
Joker
The Godfather Part II


If you don't want to be tagged, just let me know thanks.

Please vote.
@paddan @TheNinja @Doomer @TCE @ASUThermo @dc007 @Lovestorm @SalsaDelMuerte @calavera2
@Axefan4life @pv3Hpv3p @JinKazama @Screwtape @Thrawn33 @Speedy1 @Two Crows @TestosterOWN
@Starck @shunyata @Cyrano200 @Dizzy @squirrelynuts @Long Dark Blues @Kryptt @HoiceNJuicy @Tatra
@empsim @I Am Legion @offshore33 @ripsta619 @Korben @Pizza Werewolf @Otto! @Sunnyvale TP @Kimchii
@Mesos @Digital Fire @Shonuffbrad @MichiganMMA1978 @TheTickG @Ima5starman @boingyman @M4rk
@Iroh @SL1200 @wendelbudwhite @Korben @Brom Bones @sanfranpsycho @revoltub @VulcanNervPinch
@LilMountain @Five Fingered Fresh Fist @MLarson @Pliny Pete @FyrFytr998 @the gorilla @Diet Butcher
@Ares Black @Zookeeper Gabe @Excelsior @bubbleboyjones @GirthBrooks @Gigacardio @PaddyO'malley
@TapIt @Odoylerules22 @CrimsonFan @The J0ker @cheesus @eighterumg5 @PG29 red0 Jr @spamking
@jimjamjammer @TardStrong @HARRISON_3 @UncleJosh @biscuitsbrah @Goon Dog @Xuh @rivera
@SammyPops @BB in Crazy!!!! @method115 @Lebnof @Rastas @stalehotdog @ramsiN @cincymma79
@Ablis89 @FortieSicks @IloveTHIS @steeldragon @Dr Curtis Love @HUGHPHUG @-Magua- @zapataxiv
@SKYNET @CHUTE_BOXE78 @ASUThermo @new_mexico1 @Prex32 @BroRogan @landon @ThaiSexPills
@IndyCovaHart @Satanical Eve @LSXMMA @liner @west42 @itrainufcbro @jnes @MDoza @llperez22
@sleepwalk @Krimzon @MusterX @SuperHoss @Rob Battisti @tdluxon @AbominableJoman @milkmandanl
@Ralph Wiggum @lifelessheap @newcastleman @elreece @RayA @TonOdanK @lostdog000 @Rawex
@Streeter @Dr brakestick @KoChang @Fijeeto @Mr. Shickadance @deviake @Shroud of turinabol @Zer
@ThereIsNoSpoon @Texan6533 @CZMuayThai11 @Vergilius @Vegeta @Reign Supreme @SwamiLeoni
@Oeshon @Rizzo @Morning Star @Rygu @RooseTrollton @Kb7 @Michaelangelo @Squall Leonhart @-sin-
@Tyrannosaurus rex @Rozko @Senzo Tanaka @Steve-French @JackWhite @Cuttyrock @Striderxdj @Kingz
@Sano @EnthusiastCultivator @Heisenboom @ChickenBrother @Misanthropist @TapIt @WarHawk @cooks1
@El Che @Shaungotti @Papachulu @TheFakeMacoy @mangokush @websurfer @Hellowhosthat @Corona
@Champagne @esotamoc @Plissken @Gomi1977 @HeLLMuTT @Talent @RemyR @fungi @dbo @Misfit23
@scorpipede @yamahacrasher @phoenixikki @heloder @GIBLERTBAPTISTA @fingercuffs @ModernMatt
@Grassshoppa @Ezekiel 25:17 @Anung Un Rama @Sushi Fitness @ZeroGravity @Carvaso @burningspear
@Papasmurf45619 @dildos @Prutfis @benebox @Dillydilly @SaiWa @Kraysla @EJRMAN513 @struckus
@Prologue @qw3rty @Highway99 @Matt4786 @Adrian Anis @GergreG @JonnyBonesPharmacist @Brutus.......
@GolovKing @Aegon Spengler @SiKnSiN @RollSonnenRoll @tobiaswins @BFoe @Supasalta3000 @Escabar
@DiarrheaPerlmans @ALAN PARTRIDGE @TJ Dillashank @Protegejoe296 @freakroor @ookii @UberHere
@Nathan LaMontagne @cmw43 @Cerberus87 @zuffazombee @Simple Southerner @TheWobbler @houjebek
@Nimrod @armbarforhire @ICHEERTHEBULL @west42 @jan230 @weaselkenievil @jericksen5 @Tone C
@AZZA B @Kaybee @Revolver @Chad The Limey @Bonos @BornOnMonday @King Joffery @Rogan789 @philth
@TheTickG @helax @MLarson @newcastleman @Gene Tunney @tank666 @I Am Legion @Krixes @Gigacardio
@Koala @Shroud of turinabol @Michaelangelo @Fox by the Sea @Jar of Flies @ColemanwastheGOAT @fungi
@Strijfy @Cielo_ @Chesten_Hesten @yamahacrasher @mainevent 140 @Lycandroid @Morning Star @Razberry
@Uber_Noober @Bluesbreaker @Cyrano200 @djacobox372 @Reign Supreme @TeTe @Azure @Winston Wolf
@PeterGriffin @milliniar @Adrian Anis @TheNinja @Cerberus87 @Texan6533 @Osculater @landon @BigSexy444
@yamahacrasher @JinKazama @RoastBeast @AFanNotAFighter @AlphaBetaShark @moreorless87 @TadDunbar
@PRESIDENT TRUMP @Prov3nance @Sweater of AV @Grassshoppa @calavera2 @SoSo @Kraysla @Concrete
@wh4tttt @Nameless Ghoul @Razberry @calavera2 @Sixpounder @stalehotdog @WhiteMousse @GirthBrooks
@Sturm @khukurikoo @Dinkin_Flicka @WarDronx @40's @Wilmer Digreux @PurpleDrank @iNoScopedJFK
@AlphaBetaShark @kiley_sean @wlu.29 @jx820 @jan230 @RoastBeast @Krimzon @JackWhite @stalehotdog
@ricains_cretins @Xuh @Fla graplr @Scrody @Chama @ricc505 @snugglecakes @oscerthegrouch @Bagatur
@misterfurious @fishbisquit @whocares
 
Godfather Part II
2001: A Space Odyssey
Kill Bill Vol. 1
 
I bet everyone saying Avatar didn't go to see it in 3D, I would have found it overrated if I didn't get the whole deal.
 
Joker was a good performance but I’m usually wary of origin stories that present a villain as a sad sack and it was just way overdone here. The performance was great of course, but the writing was terrible most of the way.

I think Todd Phillips wasn’t qualified for a movie of this gravity..got by making a deep drama/character study by ripping off Taxi Driver, The King of Comedy and other assorted “pushed too far” films. Then Joaquin Phoenix took care of the rest.

It went to his head and he thought he was somebody he wasn’t. His pretentious disaster of a sequel shows he should stick to “what happened?” comedies like Old School and The Hangover. He’s really good at that.

I was also never huge on Black Panther and Avatar. I think we can all guess why Black Panther is inherently overrated despite being a clearly run of mil comic book movie. Avatar I only ever watched on blu ray. Maybe if I saw it in 3D like everybody else who loved it I wouldn’t think it’s overrated.
 
fingercuffs said:
I bet everyone saying Avatar didn't go to see it in 3D, I would have found it overrated if I didn't get the whole deal.
Click to expand...

I saw both films in 3D. They were a lot of fun and it was visually one of the most beautiful films I experienced. But that's all relying on the 3D experience, you take that away and you're left with a story I don't care about and the avatars which I grew tired of seeing. They're over sized smurfs.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Out of these horror films of the past 10 years - Which 2 are the scariest? (Second Semi-Finals)
Replies
9
Views
356
Kryptt
Kryptt

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,137
Messages
56,814,775
Members
175,415
Latest member
markgripstrength

Share this page

Back
Top