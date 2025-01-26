Joker was a good performance but I’m usually wary of origin stories that present a villain as a sad sack and it was just way overdone here. The performance was great of course, but the writing was terrible most of the way.



I think Todd Phillips wasn’t qualified for a movie of this gravity..got by making a deep drama/character study by ripping off Taxi Driver, The King of Comedy and other assorted “pushed too far” films. Then Joaquin Phoenix took care of the rest.



It went to his head and he thought he was somebody he wasn’t. His pretentious disaster of a sequel shows he should stick to “what happened?” comedies like Old School and The Hangover. He’s really good at that.



I was also never huge on Black Panther and Avatar. I think we can all guess why Black Panther is inherently overrated despite being a clearly run of mil comic book movie. Avatar I only ever watched on blu ray. Maybe if I saw it in 3D like everybody else who loved it I wouldn’t think it’s overrated.