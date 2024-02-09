Out of these 1987 albums - Which 4 are the best?

What's your picks?

  • Def Leppard - Hysteria

    Votes: 5 41.7%

  • George Michael - Faith

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • Eric B. & Rakim - Paid in Full

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • Bruce Springsteen - Tunnel of Love

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Prince - Sign 'O' the Times

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Emmylou Harris / Dolly Parton / Linda Ronstadt - Trio

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Sonic Youth - Sister

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Depeche Mode - Music for the Masses

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Michael Jackson - Bad

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • R.E.M - Document

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction

    Votes: 11 91.7%

  • Public Enemy - Yo! Bum Rush the Show

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • Sting - Nothing Like the Sun

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Anthrax - Among the Living

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Cure Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • Pet Shop Boys - Actually

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • U2 - The Joshua Tree

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • Whitney Houston - Whitney

    Votes: 2 16.7%

  • Red Hot Chili Peppers - The Uplift Mofo Party Plan

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Tom Waits - Franks Wild Years

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    12
Inspired by this thread obviously.

Who do you think should have won for 1988 Grammy (Album of the Year)?

(One of the most stacked years in the Grammys ever) U2 Joshua Tree ended up winning, but do you think someone else should have won? Here are the other albums that were nominated. The titles are clickable to see details of the album below. U2 - The Joshua Tree Whitney Houston - Whitney...
So I thought lets see what are the best albums that was released that year.

So I compiled the ones I think are the best of 1987.

The album titles are clickable below.

Hysteria, Faith and Appetite.

Probably Bad as well but Nothing Like the Sun has to be Sting's best and most consistent solo work and Actually by the PSB is pretty consistently good stuff...has four songs I would have put on an iPod playlist anyway and that's a fine achievement for one album.
 
I absolutely love Sonic Youth, my favorite band on that list, but GNR's Appetite was a great fucking album.
 
BisexualMMA said:
Hysteria, Faith and Appetite.

Probably Bad as well but Nothing Like the Sun has to be Sting's best and most consistent solo work and Actually by the PSB is pretty consistently good stuff...has four songs I would have put on an iPod playlist anyway and that's a fine achievement for one album.
Thank you for responding.
 
I was expecting a list of one thousand nine hundred and eighty seven albums.
 
