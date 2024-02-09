Out of these 1987 albums - Which 4 are the best?

MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,594
- Reaction score
- 39,329
Inspired by this thread obviously.
So I thought lets see what are the best albums that was released that year.
So I compiled the ones I think are the best of 1987.
The album titles are clickable below.
Def Leppard - Hysteria
George Michael - Faith
Eric B. & Rakim - Paid in Full
Bruce Springsteen - Tunnel of Love
Prince - Sign 'O' the Times
Emmylou Harris / Dolly Parton / Linda Ronstadt - Trio
Sonic Youth - Sister
Depeche Mode - Music for the Masses
Michael Jackson - Bad
R.E.M - Document
Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction
Public Enemy - Yo! Bum Rush the Show
Sting - Nothing Like the Sun
Anthrax - Among the Living
The Cure Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me
Pet Shop Boys - Actually
U2 - The Joshua Tree
Whitney Houston - Whitney
Red Hot Chili Peppers - The Uplift Mofo Party Plan
Tom Waits - Franks Wild Years
Who do you think should have won for 1988 Grammy (Album of the Year)?
(One of the most stacked years in the Grammys ever) U2 Joshua Tree ended up winning, but do you think someone else should have won? Here are the other albums that were nominated. The titles are clickable to see details of the album below. U2 - The Joshua Tree Whitney Houston - Whitney...
forums.sherdog.com
So I thought lets see what are the best albums that was released that year.
So I compiled the ones I think are the best of 1987.
The album titles are clickable below.
Def Leppard - Hysteria
George Michael - Faith
Eric B. & Rakim - Paid in Full
Bruce Springsteen - Tunnel of Love
Prince - Sign 'O' the Times
Emmylou Harris / Dolly Parton / Linda Ronstadt - Trio
Sonic Youth - Sister
Depeche Mode - Music for the Masses
Michael Jackson - Bad
R.E.M - Document
Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction
Public Enemy - Yo! Bum Rush the Show
Sting - Nothing Like the Sun
Anthrax - Among the Living
The Cure Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me
Pet Shop Boys - Actually
U2 - The Joshua Tree
Whitney Houston - Whitney
Red Hot Chili Peppers - The Uplift Mofo Party Plan
Tom Waits - Franks Wild Years