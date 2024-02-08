Who do you think should have won for 1988 Grammy (Album of the Year)?

Who do you think should have won for 1988 Grammy (Album of the Year)?

  • U2 - The Joshua Tree

    Votes: 4 28.6%

  • Whitney Houston - Whitney

    Votes: 1 7.1%

  • Michael Jackson - Bad

    Votes: 8 57.1%

  • Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris - Trio

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Prince - Sign o' the Times

    Votes: 1 7.1%
  • Total voters
    14
Fuck. The. Grammys.
That was 87' though , right? And yes, it should have swept everything.
 
MJ - Bad was my favorite song back then so no doubt for me it takes the W.
 
Pretty hard to beat Smooth Criminal and Dirty Diana.
 
Last edited:
I'd say BAD and U2 is the most overrated band in the history of bands.
 
I was initially a bit confused because the Grammy Awards have a weird eligibility period. The eligibility period runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 of the next year. Therefore, the 1988 Grammy Awards should recognize albums released from Oct. 1, 1986 to Sept. 30, 1987.

For instance, Faith by George Michael was released late 1987 and won in 1989.
 
Nice, thanks. So Appetite for destruction was eligible since it came out in the summer of 87.

I think it just took too long to get popular because nobody knew who they were. If this has been their second album and they already had some name recognition then people would've listened sooner and they would've cleaned house at the Grammy awards.

it's arguably the greatest hard rock album of all time
 
I can probably only name a handful of albums that could compete with Appetite from start to finish. The worst the album does is momentarily slip to average or a little above.
 
U2 deserved it. That album was monster hit and made them the biggest band in the world. Bad was no Thriller although has some good songs on it.
 
