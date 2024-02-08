Who do you think should have won for 1988 Grammy (Album of the Year)?

MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,568
- Reaction score
- 39,301
(One of the most stacked years in the Grammys ever)
U2 Joshua Tree ended up winning, but do you think someone else should have won?
Here are the other albums that were nominated.
The titles are clickable to see details of the album below.
U2 - The Joshua Tree
Whitney Houston - Whitney
Michael Jackson - Bad
Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris - Trio
Prince - Sign o' the Times
U2 Joshua Tree ended up winning, but do you think someone else should have won?
Here are the other albums that were nominated.
The titles are clickable to see details of the album below.
U2 - The Joshua Tree
Whitney Houston - Whitney
Michael Jackson - Bad
Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris - Trio
Prince - Sign o' the Times