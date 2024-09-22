Other films that did what The Batman did with it's music score?

I finally saw The Batman tonight. Well I saw the last half of it anyway. And I was intrigued by the score. It was super melancholic but I dug it. And I thought it sounded familiar but I couldn't quite place it.

At the end they played the full version of Nirvana's 'Something in the Way' and that was it. They based the whole score on that song and man did it fit beautifully.

Michael Giacchino was the composer and he's great. Been a big fan of his ever since LOST. And i think it was brilliant to build his score around that song. An unusual choice to be sure. But a good one.





What other films can you think of that did that? Took a well known real song and crafted the score around it? There has to be more.
 
I guess Titanic did the inverse with Celine Dion using the score to build her song. So that's something.
 
