Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 99,526
- Reaction score
- 168,898
Opinion: Is Eagles MMA on the Cusp of Becoming the Best MMA Team Ever?
With a handful of the most dominant fighters in the sport under the tutelage of one of the greatest of all time, Eagles MMA is doing nearly unprecedented things, writes J.L. Kirven.
www.sherdog.com
The only thing Khabib Nurmagomedov is better at than smashing fighters is training them. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship lightweight champion and Hall of Famer retired four years ago. Still, “The Eagle” continues terrorizing the Octagon with his mini-army of training disciples from Eagles MMA.
The Dagestani fight camp founded by Nurmagomedov’s late father Abdulmanap has produced Nurmagomedov, current UFC lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, Bellator MMA lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and could potentially create another world champion if Umar Nurmagomedov successfully dethrones UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 311 on Saturday at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.
Considering that Nurmagomedov will be cornering Makhachev in his lightweight championship main event bout against Arman Tsarukyan, the 36-year-old legend will have a busy weekend priming two of his best fighters for their next career-defining moment. It’s no surprise to see Nurmagmedov in this position, however. Dagestani fighters have left their mark on the sport over the last decade and don’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. Blessed with incredible wrestling and cardio, Dagestani fighters have shown to have elevated striking as well, making them some of the most challenging and well-rounded fighters on the planet.
Eagles MMA fighters aren’t only skilled; they’re dominant as well. The Nurmagomedovs have a combined record of 62-0, and few people have shown glimpses of figuring them out. While Khabib has accepted the responsibility to continue the training legacy, it was his late father, Abdulmanap, who set his stable on the path to greatness. Still, what will its legacy be amongst all the great mixed martial arts gyms the sport has seen over the years?
To call Eagles MMA the greatest MMA fight camp of all time would be disrespectful to the host of gyms that have made their mark on the sport through excellence, depth, and consistency. The mark of a great gym is more than just the belts they hang up on the walls, you also have to consider the gym’s ability to get the best out of its fighters.
Massive fight camps like Jackson-Wink and American Top Team are well-renowned for producing waves of talented up-and-coming fighters. Many fighters from around the world have purchased a one-way ticket for the chance to prove themselves in one of those gyms. Those gyms are where potential is pushed to its peak, and many results speak for themselves. Even Khabib and Islam would admit their camps at American Kickboxing Academy have been instrumental to their development as fighters. That said, what Eagles MMA does is worthy of attention.
Eagles MMA homegrown talent has repeatedly proven that they’re worthy of being considered among the best fighters in the world. Many of the warriors there were born and bred in the system before taking their talents to the world stage. Training sessions that could go on for hours and a mentality rooted in victory has made the Dagestani fighter a daunting hurdle for any fighter with aspirations of MMA glory. While it may be too early to crown Eagles MMA the best gym in the world now, when it comes to developing fighters from the ground up, they’re soaring over the competition.
@Sakuraba'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar