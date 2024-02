Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand, is set to ignite with an explosion of top-tier combat sports action at ONE Friday Fights 51 . The event showcases a diverse set of talent, as thai boxers and kickboxing rising stars converge to vie for a coveted ONE Championship contract, valued at over 3.5 million baht.Headlining the event is the eagerly anticipated bantamweight muay thai clash between Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon and Soner Sen , alongside other standout matchups featuring muay thai warriors such as Iraq’s Mustafa Al Tekreeti taking on England’s George Jarvis and Avatar PK Saenchai taking on Antar Kacem Rambolek’s story epitomizes the unyielding essence of thai martial arts. Hailing from a modest farming background in Chaiyaphum, Thailand, he embraced muay thai from a tender age, propelled by unwavering commitment and tenacity. Though confronted with initial hurdles in his early bouts, his persistence remained unshaken, fueled by a profound desire to provide for his family. With time, his relentless approach and steadfast resolve led to the nickname “Little Rambo,” cementing his stature as a formidable presence inside the ring. Sen, meanwhile, enters the ring with momentum on his side, boasting two consecutive knockout victories in his recent outings. With a formidable track record and a hunger for success, Sen poses a formidable challenge to Rambolek’s aspirations.As the anticipation reaches a crescendo, fight fans around the world are gearing up to witness the action unfold. ONE Friday Fights 51 streams live to Sherdog.com at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars: