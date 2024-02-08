Kowboy On Sherdog
Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand, is set to ignite with an explosion of top-tier combat sports action at ONE Friday Fights 51. The event showcases a diverse set of talent, as thai boxers and kickboxing rising stars converge to vie for a coveted ONE Championship contract, valued at over 3.5 million baht.
Headlining the event is the eagerly anticipated bantamweight muay thai clash between Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon and Soner Sen, alongside other standout matchups featuring muay thai warriors such as Iraq’s Mustafa Al Tekreeti taking on England’s George Jarvis and Avatar PK Saenchai taking on Antar Kacem.
Rambolek’s story epitomizes the unyielding essence of thai martial arts. Hailing from a modest farming background in Chaiyaphum, Thailand, he embraced muay thai from a tender age, propelled by unwavering commitment and tenacity. Though confronted with initial hurdles in his early bouts, his persistence remained unshaken, fueled by a profound desire to provide for his family. With time, his relentless approach and steadfast resolve led to the nickname “Little Rambo,” cementing his stature as a formidable presence inside the ring. Sen, meanwhile, enters the ring with momentum on his side, boasting two consecutive knockout victories in his recent outings. With a formidable track record and a hunger for success, Sen poses a formidable challenge to Rambolek’s aspirations.
As the anticipation reaches a crescendo, fight fans around the world are gearing up to witness the action unfold. ONE Friday Fights 51 streams live to Sherdog.com at 7:30 a.m. ET/4:30 a.m. PT. A closer look at the particulars:
THE LINEUP
145: Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Soner Sen (MT)
170: Mustafa Al Tekreeti vs. George Jarvis (MT)
129: Wanpadej Looksuan vs. Petphadan Jitmuangnon (MT)
122: Petnamkhong Mongkolpet vs. Peyman Zolfaghari (MT)
124: Jomjai Naksugym vs. Punmongkol Sor Mongkolkarnchang (MT)
115: Junior Fairtex vs. Angela Chang (MT)
145: Avatar PK Saenchai vs. Antar Kacem (MT)
155: Mohammed Boutasaa vs. Dimtry Changelia (KB)
148: Kazakbai Tilenov vs. Ivan Parshikov
155: Kyu Jun Cho vs. Adilet Alimbek Uulu
138: Masahito Okuyama vs. Temirlan Bekmurzaev (KB)
138: Tomoki Sato vs. Chusuan Chumaroonfarm (MT)
