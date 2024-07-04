  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

PBP ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov, Fri. 7/5, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT PBP Discussion Thread

Gio

Gio

Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jul 22, 2011
Messages
33,010
Reaction score
96,416


0OWzN9v.jpeg


Two of the best lightweight MMA fighters on the planet will collide when the world’s largest martial arts organization returns to Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.

In the headline attraction, former lightweight MMA king Ok Rae Yoon will face undefeated promotional newcomer Alibeg Rasulov for the ONE Interim Lightweight MMA World Championship, with the winner also booking their ticket to a World Title unification clash with reigning titleholder Christian Lee.

After arriving in ONE, Ok tore through the lightweight division to capture its 26-pound gold strap. But his reign was short-lived as he lost the belt in his very next outing. Now, the South Korean has his eyes on reclaiming the prestigious title he once held.

Standing across from him will be Rasulov, who enters ONE without a blemish on his record. After a destructive run through the European and Asian MMA circuit, the Turkish sensation will attempt to overthrow the former divisional kingpin to win a ONE World Title in his first appearance on the global stage.

In addition, the spectacle will feature a non-title submission grappling matchup between welterweight kingpin Tye Ruotolo and teenage phenom Jozef Chen, a key bantamweight Muay Thai showdown between top-five contenders Nico Carrillo and Saemapetch, and the return of American star Luke Lessei, who sits at #5 in the stacked featherweight Muay Thai division.

THE LINEUP

170 Interim Title: Rae Yoon Ok (17-4-0) vs. Alibeg Rasulov (14-0-0) **
145 MT: Nico Carrillo vs. Saemapetch Fairtex
186 SG: Tye Ruotolo vs. Jozef Chen
265: Ji Won Kang (7-2-0) vs. Kirill Grishenko (5-2-0)
155 MT: Luke Lessei vs. Bampara Kouyate
135: Tatsumitsu Wada (24-12-2, 1 NC) vs. Wei Xie (18-6-0)
135 MT: Ali Saldoev vs. Black Panther
125: Hiroba Minowa (13-5-0) vs. Jeremy Miado (12-7-0)
125 MT: Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Ellis Badr Barboza
265 KB: Oumar Kane vs. Mamadou Kamara
145 MT: Alexey Balyko vs. Stefan Korodi

** - Rasulov failed hydration; Only Ok is eligible to win the interim title


THE RUNDOWN
The Sheehan Show: Best Bets for ONE Fight Night 23
A Sitdown Interview with ONE Championship’s Luke Lessei
5 Things You Might Not Know About Alibeg Rasulov
Tye Ruotolo Aiming to Be the Best at Everything

Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Faceoffs:
TBA

ONE Fight Night 23 Preview


Odds:
3367.png


Sportsbook: TBA




fc9RiCD.png
iRCsb4C.gif
 

www.sherdog.com

5 Things You Might Not Know About Alibeg Rasulov

The unbeaten 31-year-old will make his anticipated ONE Championship debut when he faces Rae Yoon Ok for the interim lightweight title in the ONE on Prime Video 23 main event.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



www.sherdog.com

A Sitdown Interview with ONE Championship’s Luke Lessei

The Dubuque, Iowa, native on July 5 will hope to take the next step toward becoming an American muay thai superstar when he faces dangerous, rangy French national champion Bampara Kouyate in a featured ONE on Prime Video 23 prelim.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



www.sherdog.com

Tye Ruotolo Aiming to Be the Best at Everything

ONE Championship welterweight submission grappling champion Tye Ruotolo is one of the most dangerous grapplers on the planet. At 19, Ruotolo cemented his legacy in the sport by becoming the youngest grappler to win a world title in the black belt division in the International Brazillian...
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



www.sherdog.com

Rivalries: Rae Yoon Ok

The 33-year-old South Korean will square off with undefeated promotional newcomer Alibeg Rasulov for the interim lightweight title in the ONE on Prime Video 23 main event.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
