** - Rasulov failed hydration; Only Ok is eligible to win the interim title

Two of the best lightweight MMA fighters on the planet will collide when the world’s largest martial arts organization returns to Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with ONE Fight Night 23: Ok vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, July 5.In the headline attraction, former lightweight MMA king Ok Rae Yoon will face undefeated promotional newcomer Alibeg Rasulov for the ONE Interim Lightweight MMA World Championship, with the winner also booking their ticket to a World Title unification clash with reigning titleholder Christian Lee.After arriving in ONE, Ok tore through the lightweight division to capture its 26-pound gold strap. But his reign was short-lived as he lost the belt in his very next outing. Now, the South Korean has his eyes on reclaiming the prestigious title he once held.Standing across from him will be Rasulov, who enters ONE without a blemish on his record. After a destructive run through the European and Asian MMA circuit, the Turkish sensation will attempt to overthrow the former divisional kingpin to win a ONE World Title in his first appearance on the global stage.In addition, the spectacle will feature a non-title submission grappling matchup between welterweight kingpin Tye Ruotolo and teenage phenom Jozef Chen, a key bantamweight Muay Thai showdown between top-five contenders Nico Carrillo and Saemapetch, and the return of American star Luke Lessei, who sits at #5 in the stacked featherweight Muay Thai division.