The world’s largest martial arts organization is celebrating International Women’s Day with ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja on Prime Video, a captivating U.S. primetime event stacked with the best women’s martial artists from around the globe on Friday, March 8.
In the main event, two of the greatest strikers on the planet will collide in a ONE Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Title unification bout.
Reigning divisional queen Janet Todd will look to cement her status as an American kickboxing icon and cap off a decorated career in her official retirement match. But 22-year-old Thai sensation Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom, fresh off her 207th career win and interim championship victory, believes this is her time and intends to solidify her place at the top of the weight class.
Plus, Brazilian knockout artist Allycia Hellen Rodrigues returns in the co-main event to defend her ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Championship against Spanish dynamo Cristina Morales.
THE LINEUP
115 KB Title: Janet Todd vs. Petchjeeja Lukjaoporongtom
115 MT Title: Allycia Rodrigues vs. Cristina Morales
130 MT: Jackie Buntan vs. Martine Michieletto
115: Jihin Radzuan (9-3-0) vs. Chihiro Sawada (6-0-1)
125 MT: Ekaterina Vandaryeva vs. Martyna Kierczyńska
115 MT: Lara Fernandez vs. Yau Pui Yu
115: Victória Souza (7-1-0) vs. Noelle Grandjean (4-1-0)
115 SG: Mayssa Bastos vs. Kanae Yamada
115 MT: Shir Cohen vs. Teodora Kirilova
THE RUNDOWN:
• 5 Things You Might Not Know About Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom
• Top Reasons to Catch ONE on Prime Video 20
• Onward and Upward
• Sherdog Exclusive: Jackie Buntan Interview ahead of ONE Fight Night 20
LIVE STREAM:
Last edited by a moderator: