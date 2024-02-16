PBP ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo, Fri. 2/16, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT PBP Discussion Thread

Gio

Gio

Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jul 22, 2011
Messages
32,380
Reaction score
92,433
t0qIJdH.jpeg


A fiery evening of heated battles awaits the global fan base when the world’s largest martial arts organization returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16.

In the headline attraction, two of the best strikers on the planet look to settle their unfinished business.

Fresh off a landmark year, two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty returns to make his first ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title defense. Standing across from him will be #3-ranked contender Felipe Lobo, a Brazilian powerhouse who exchanged words with the Englishman in the ring just a few months ago.

Plus, #4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex goes head-to-head with Mohamed Younes Rabah in a highly anticipated rematch. The Algerian phenom claimed a controversial stoppage victory over Saemapetch last December, and they’ll run it back with a potential World Title shot on the line.​


THE LINEUP:
145 KB Title: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Felipe Lobo
145 MT: Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Mohamed Younes Rabah
125: Danial Williams (6-2-0) vs. Lito Adiwang (15-5-0)
170 MT: Liam Nolan vs. Nauzet Trujillo
185: Hiroyuki Tetsuka (12-4-0) vs. Abraao Amorim (9-4-0)
155 MT: Luke Lessei vs. Eddie Abasolo
125 MT: Nat "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak vs. Martyna Kierczynska
125: Mansur Malachiev (11-1-0) vs. Yosuke Saruta (21-11-3)
125 MT: Thongpoon Petchportoror vs. Timur Chuikov


THE RUNDOWN:
ONE Kickboxer Danial Williams Embracing Grappling in Return to MMA
Muay Thai’s Rocky Balboa
5 Things You Might Not Know About Lito Adiwang
Best Bets for UFC 298, KSW 91, ONE Fight Night 19


* How To Watch ONE Fight Night 19 *
* ONE Fight Night 19 ‘Haggerty vs. Lobo’ Play-by-Play & Results *


Weigh-Ins & Hydration Tests:


Face-offs:


ONE Fight Night 19 Preview (The Sheehan Show) @SeanSheehanBA



Odds:
3201.png


Sportsbook: TBA


#ONEFightNight19



fc9RiCD.png
iRCsb4C.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

samuelsoncast
PBP ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade, Fri. 11/3, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT PBP Discussion Thread
19 20 21
Replies
416
Views
10K
Broken_Hand
B
JayPettryMMA
  • Poll
PBP ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts, Fri. 12/8, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT PBP Discussion Thread
7 8 9
Replies
169
Views
7K
Fjord
Fjord
JayPettryMMA
  • Poll
PBP ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov, Fri. 10/6, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT PBP Discussion Thread
26 27 28
Replies
557
Views
13K
TorontoTO
TorontoTO
Gio
  • Poll
PBP ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, Fri. 9/29, 8 PM ET/5 PM PT PBP Discussion Thread
40 41 42
Replies
829
Views
17K
Doctor Grudge
Doctor Grudge
KDR by RNC
  • Discussion
MMA: One Fight Night Haggerty vs Andrade 10-3-23
2
Replies
20
Views
939
Dude Incredible
Dude Incredible

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,491
Messages
55,085,074
Members
174,595
Latest member
KillaKing00

Share this page

Back
Top