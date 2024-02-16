Gio
Wendy Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2011
- Messages
- 32,380
- Reaction score
- 92,433
A fiery evening of heated battles awaits the global fan base when the world’s largest martial arts organization returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live in U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16.
In the headline attraction, two of the best strikers on the planet look to settle their unfinished business.
Fresh off a landmark year, two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty returns to make his first ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title defense. Standing across from him will be #3-ranked contender Felipe Lobo, a Brazilian powerhouse who exchanged words with the Englishman in the ring just a few months ago.
Plus, #4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch Fairtex goes head-to-head with Mohamed Younes Rabah in a highly anticipated rematch. The Algerian phenom claimed a controversial stoppage victory over Saemapetch last December, and they’ll run it back with a potential World Title shot on the line.
THE LINEUP:
145 KB Title: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Felipe Lobo
145 MT: Saemapetch Fairtex vs. Mohamed Younes Rabah
125: Danial Williams (6-2-0) vs. Lito Adiwang (15-5-0)
170 MT: Liam Nolan vs. Nauzet Trujillo
185: Hiroyuki Tetsuka (12-4-0) vs. Abraao Amorim (9-4-0)
155 MT: Luke Lessei vs. Eddie Abasolo
125 MT: Nat "Wondergirl" Jaroonsak vs. Martyna Kierczynska
125: Mansur Malachiev (11-1-0) vs. Yosuke Saruta (21-11-3)
125 MT: Thongpoon Petchportoror vs. Timur Chuikov
THE RUNDOWN:
• ONE Kickboxer Danial Williams Embracing Grappling in Return to MMA
• Muay Thai’s Rocky Balboa
• 5 Things You Might Not Know About Lito Adiwang
• Best Bets for UFC 298, KSW 91, ONE Fight Night 19
* How To Watch ONE Fight Night 19 *
* ONE Fight Night 19 ‘Haggerty vs. Lobo’ Play-by-Play & Results *
Weigh-Ins & Hydration Tests:
Face-offs:
ONE Fight Night 19 Preview (The Sheehan Show) @SeanSheehanBA
Odds:
Sportsbook: TBA
#ONEFightNight19