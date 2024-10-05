ONE Championship Eersel vs Nicolas 2 Play by Play

EndlessCritic
Great card tonight boys.
Playing big on the dogs:
Banma duoji
Botelho
Lineker
Radzuan
Minowa
Masunyane
let's go dogs!
ONE Fight Night 25: Nicolas vs. Eersel 2 | Muay Thai, MMA, & Kickboxing Event | Tapology
ONE Fight Night 25 takes place Friday, October 4, 2024 with 11 fights at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com
