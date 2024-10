Krixes said: Just watched.....Pure domination....The other kid was tough as a $2 steak though... Click to expand...

Strange fight in that much of it was tiring me. That kid's attempts at stalling, the referee who seemed to be new to champion level boxing, and maybe a little bit that Janibek probably should have finished it in R3 after nearly finishing it at the end of R2.But what mattered is the profit.Someone speculated to me that Janibek might've wanted the punishment to be drawn out,but I wonder if it was more about the kid's hard head, Janibek being conscious of "ring rust" and possible fatigue, etc.