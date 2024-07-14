Topuria - Holloway shouldn't be below Merab - O'Malley
Main event at UFC#307 will be Nicco Montaño vs Cindy Dandois in a 155lb WMMA title eliminator.
The Sphere is supposed to be a spectacle and cost them a fuck ton of money to do so I wouldn't surprise me if this was true as they would make their money back and more with all the PPV sales for these 2 huge match ups headlining even after paying everyone and PPV points.
The Sphere is supposed to be a spectacle and cost them a fuck ton of money to do so I wouldn't surprise me if this was true as they would make their money back and more with all the PPV sales for these 2 huge match ups headlining even after paying everyone and PPV points.
Poatan again it is.
WTF you talking about?While I don't trust the source, I want to believe.
Saudi Arabia presents Mexican Independence - headlined by no Mexicans but people representing the colonizer they got independence from and the neo-colonizer that also took half of their land. And Georgians for no apparent reason.
Chef's kiss. This is some of the UFC's finest promotional work.
Now we just need a 4th of July card presented by Qatar, headlined by Tom Aspinall vs some German guy from Hesse representing Japan and two Azerbaijanis.
I really hope so
Ank vs Pereira sounds very possible for UFC 307 main event would sell as well.Poatan again it is.
Alex Perreira can headline that one as well