Rumored O'Malley vs Merab and Topuria vs Holloway At UFC 306 May Have Been Leaked By French-Canadian broadcast

'Suga Daddy' said:
Huge if true. However I shudder to think what 307 will look like then
Main event at UFC#307 will be Nicco Montaño vs Cindy Dandois in a 155lb WMMA title eliminator.

Nicco will weigh in at 163lbs and miss weight by 8 lbs and Cindy will be deemed unfit by the commission to fight due to lacking any striking skills.

UFC pull strings and the fight happens anyway and generates PPV sales of "two". That's not 2 million that's just "2". Nicco"s mother and Cindy's mother will be the PPV purchasers.

It was weird that they did an ad for UFC at the sphere and didn’t announce any of the fights
 
While I don't trust the source, I want to believe.

Saudi Arabia presents Mexican Independence - headlined by no Mexicans but people representing the colonizer they got independence from and the neo-colonizer that also took half of their land. And Georgians for no apparent reason.

Chef's kiss. This is some of the UFC's finest promotional work.

Now we just need a 4th of July card presented by Qatar, headlined by Tom Aspinall vs some German guy from Hesse representing Japan and two Azerbaijanis.
 
The Sphere is supposed to be a spectacle and cost them a fuck ton of money to do so I wouldn't surprise me if this was true as they would make their money back and more with all the PPV sales for these 2 huge match ups headlining even after paying everyone and PPV points.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
The Sphere is supposed to be a spectacle and cost them a fuck ton of money to do so I wouldn't surprise me if this was true as they would make their money back and more with all the PPV sales for these 2 huge match ups headlining even after paying everyone and PPV points.
This event will bomb badly and Dana will drop dead of a heart attack walking back to his private helicopter.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
The Sphere is supposed to be a spectacle and cost them a fuck ton of money to do so I wouldn't surprise me if this was true as they would make their money back and more with all the PPV sales for these 2 huge match ups headlining even after paying everyone and PPV points.
ESPN deal. The main extra profits they make is on the gate and by paying their slaves even less. ESPN takes the PPV losses and profits.

The Sphere is a vanity project that eats unnecessarily into their bottom line. They have confirmed they won't be going back because of how much it costs. But they still make a fuckload of money from the rubes at ESPN. They will live.

They've probably decided that if they are giving up some cash for this spectacle anyway, may as well make it a big spectacle to at least generate publicity.
 
Dr Fong said:
While I don't trust the source, I want to believe.

Saudi Arabia presents Mexican Independence - headlined by no Mexicans but people representing the colonizer they got independence from and the neo-colonizer that also took half of their land. And Georgians for no apparent reason.

Chef's kiss. This is some of the UFC's finest promotional work.

Now we just need a 4th of July card presented by Qatar, headlined by Tom Aspinall vs some German guy from Hesse representing Japan and two Azerbaijanis.
WTF you talking about?
Sean is arab and Merab Mexican, it’s a legit main event for this Riyadh circus.
