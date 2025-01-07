UPDATE: Pereira vs Volkov rumored fight is NOT true per Volkov's coach

I mean, I guess. But Volkov is a very dangerous opponent without a lot of name value.



If Poatan got brutally KOd it would do immeasurable damage to his legacy, and if he wins he is rewarded with a title shot?



He is a big enough star that he could get a title shot just because of who he is IMO. I guess he could test the waters at HW, but an opponent like Volkov seems like a mistake.