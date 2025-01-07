  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

UPDATE: Pereira vs Volkov rumored fight is NOT true per Volkov's coach

In the first week of 2025, Brazilian journalist Laerte Viana revealed on his YouTube channel that he received information from people close to “Poatan” that his next opponent would be heavyweight contender Alexander Volkov. That rumor was analyzed by UFC Fight Pass Brazil commentator Carlos Barreto on his weekly podcast, “Papo de Luta” this past Monday.

“This rumor would make perfect sense,” Barreto said. “With Anakalaev unable to fight in March and planning to return in May or June, it would be a way for ‘Poatan’ to test himself against the [third ranked fighter] of the heavyweight division. Volkov will bring different challenges to him. The Russian has good karate, he's much bigger, has more wingspan, a good ground game, but ‘Poatan’ has more speed. I see it as a ‘safety fight’ for the champion to test himself in the new division. Totally the opposite of Chimaev.”

Barreto added that the rumored fight with Chimaev never made much sense.

“In addition to also being Muslim, like Anakalaev, Chimaev would be a much more complicated fight for ‘Poatan.’ And it wouldn't make sense for Dana White to give him a chance to debut in the top division fighting directly with the champion, who is today the company's biggest asset,” Barreto said. “It would make sense if he was already middleweight champion and there were no options for ‘Poatan.’ It's not the case. In addition to not being good for the UFC, it wouldn't be a smart business move by “Joinha” [manager Jorge Guimaraes], who was the guy who designed ‘Poatan’s' entire career. In fact, not only ‘Poatan,’ but Anderson, Minotauro, Lyoto and Patricio Pitbull. Interestingly, Joinha and Ed Soares are also Volkov’s managers, which makes this news even more meaningful.”


I like this fight to build up Poatan Vs the winner of Jones Vs Aspinall! Ok he can also defend one more time at 205, or wait unactive for the superfight. But that's a fun fight! What do you think?download.jpeg
 
Volkov may have deserved the decision against Gane, but no one who watched that fight with their eyes open wants to watch Poatan, Jones, or Aspinall waste their time fighting Volkov. That was an all-time stinker of a performance by Volkov, who was pathetically unable to finish or even pull away from a one-legged gimp.
 
Uh, whut?

Please explain how it makes any sense at all, let alone perfect sense.
My best guess is to give him a credible hw win before title shot without making him fight a grappler.

I love Poatan but I'll be disappointed if he continues to avoid guys that have the grappling threat at this point.

If he really has no grappling, Jones and Tom will eat him for breakfast like gane.
 
My best guess is to give him a credible hw win before title shot without making him fight a grappler.

I love Poatan but I'll be disappointed if he continues to avoid guys that have the grappling threat at this point.

If he really has no grappling, Jones and Tom will eat him for breakfast like gane.
I mean, I guess. But Volkov is a very dangerous opponent without a lot of name value.

If Poatan got brutally KOd it would do immeasurable damage to his legacy, and if he wins he is rewarded with a title shot?

He is a big enough star that he could get a title shot just because of who he is IMO. I guess he could test the waters at HW, but an opponent like Volkov seems like a mistake.
 
I mean, I guess. But Volkov is a very dangerous opponent without a lot of name value.

If Poatan got brutally KOd it would do immeasurable damage to his legacy, and if he wins he is rewarded with a title shot?

He is a big enough star that he could get a title shot just because of who he is IMO. I guess he could test the waters at HW, but an opponent like Volkov seems like a mistake.
Meh he's dangerous sure but based off his fights he's very beatable and I'd be confident in a poatan victory.

imagine if he goes out there and subs volkov<lmao><{Joewithit}>
 
My best guess is to give him a credible hw win before title shot without making him fight a grappler.

I love Poatan but I'll be disappointed if he continues to avoid guys that have the grappling threat at this point.

If he really has no grappling, Jones and Tom will eat him for breakfast like gane.
Exactly
 
Very unlikely. Volkov actually has a really good ground game, BJJ black belt. And he is absolutely enormous.
Didn't glover give Alex his bjj black belt after koing hill?
I mean wtf?
That must be one of those happy meal belts chael talked about.

Also if volkov has a ground game like you mention then that makes me want the fight more then.
I just wanna see Alex tested properly to see where his grapplings at if he's going have a crack at the goat.
 
