Conor McGregor Believes Sean O'Malley Can Regain Title by Training at His Gym
Conor McGregor is advising Sean O'Malley to train at his gym.
While McGregor and O’Malley have beefed in the recent past, “Notorious” has seemingly risen above that. Despite having traded several barbs with “Suga,” the Irishman is now inviting him to train in Ireland.
O’Malley lost his bantamweight title to Merab Dvalishvili via a lopsided decision at UFC 306 in September. Currently recovering from a hip surgery he underwent after UFC 306, O’Malley is rallying for a rematch against “The Machine” sometime next year. And McGregor believes O’Malley can regain his title by training with him at the SBG Ireland headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, under the tutelage of head coach John Kavanagh. The former double champ is also ready to set up the trip for O’Malley and his long-time coach, Tim Welch.
“Sean is a fighting legend! UFC champion and an incredible superstar! I would love, love, love to see, and I can set it up fully, [for] himself and his long time coach, Tim Welch, [to] do a stint in Ireland,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted post on X “A four week run at SBG Ireland under John’s coaching and I am telling you he would regain his title. He has a shot at regaining it still for sure, but for himself, and also his coach, to spend a good month, to begin with, not a long time, but a good solid month under coach Kav at SBG and they would take heaps of knowledge back with them and onward to regain the gold. I would love to see it!”
Conor McGregor offers to help Sean O'Malley regain his UFC title
"Sean is a fighting legend!... A 4 week run at SBG Ireland under John's coaching and I am telling you he would regain his title... I would love to see it!"#UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/TXcGfLbT8B
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 14, 2024
O’Malley’s loss to Dvalishvili ended a seven-fight unbeaten streak that included four finishes. Meanwhile, McGregor hasn’t competed in over three years since suffering a broken leg in a trilogy loss against Dustin Poirier in 2021.
