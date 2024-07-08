



On vacation and the Air BNB doesn't have anything on the TV, so I put on one of the free fight marathons on YouTube.



Wtf was Aljo's strategy, to have a kickboxing match with him? He attempts one takedown and completely half asses it. The rest of the fight he is hardly cage cutting and lumbering forward, but not nearly aggressive enough, & just basically seems content to keep the fight at that range. Makes me wonder if he really thought he could hang with O'Malley on the feet; absolutely delusional if that was the case.



If you want a takedown you either gotta get in the guys face Khabib style or you need to back up and make the striker come to you. Just very perplexed by the strategy in that fight, as Aljo does neither.





And it should go without saying, but obviously I couldn't do any better than Aljo; I'm just giving my perspective from the comfort of my couch here.