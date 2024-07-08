Rewatch O'Malley vs Aljo was an All-Time Bad Performance

On vacation and the Air BNB doesn't have anything on the TV, so I put on one of the free fight marathons on YouTube.

Wtf was Aljo's strategy, to have a kickboxing match with him? He attempts one takedown and completely half asses it. The rest of the fight he is hardly cage cutting and lumbering forward, but not nearly aggressive enough, & just basically seems content to keep the fight at that range. Makes me wonder if he really thought he could hang with O'Malley on the feet; absolutely delusional if that was the case.

If you want a takedown you either gotta get in the guys face Khabib style or you need to back up and make the striker come to you. Just very perplexed by the strategy in that fight, as Aljo does neither.


And it should go without saying, but obviously I couldn't do any better than Aljo; I'm just giving my perspective from the comfort of my couch here.
 
Because O'malley is great at controlling the range. Other fighters aren't as good and it's easier to close the distance and grab ahold of them. He couldn't close the distance like he wanted and tried forcing it and paid for it.
 
O'malley not easy to close the distance on. This isn't the UFC 1 era and there's only 1 Khabib. Guys like O'malley train TDD every day and they'll make you pay with a sloppy entry.

Merab will find that out too when he runs into a strike and get KOed..
 
it wasn't a good look for aljo but I wouldn't say "all time bad" I will say he had to turn around like 3 months after the cejudo fight and he cuts a ton of weight. Sean is extremely good but also a UFC project so he gets these advantages, not that he needs them.
 
Because O'malley is great at controlling the range. Other fighters aren't as good and it's easier to close the distance and grab ahold of them. He couldn't close the distance like he wanted and tried forcing it and paid for it.
his movement has really frustrating him as well
 
Sean is super slippery with the footwork, Merab is someone who will test your theory of getting in Sean's face though. He's gonna take mad damage though.
 
Wtf was Aljo's strategy, to have a kickboxing match with him? He attempts one takedown and completely half asses it. The rest of the fight he is hardly cage cutting and lumbering forward, but not nearly aggressive enough, & just basically seems content to keep the fight at that range
O'Malley was absolutely aiming to punish bad takedown entries so Aljo couldn't just dive forward attempting lots of takedowns against one of the UFC's sharpest counterstrikers

Aljo actually did win the 1st round with his body kicks cause he had O'Malley so afraid of his TDs, I think his lunge that got him KO'd actually was a TD attempt where he'd punch to the face and then get on the legs once O'Malley raised his guard. But it was too big a lunge and O'Malley knocked him out for it
 
While Aljo did fight like an idiot at the end, O'Malley's ability to dictate distance and circle out helped him significantly. Aljo was not patient and calculated, lunging and leaving himself open. You mix that with what Sean did well and you get the end result we did. Aljo can say the fans got to him all he wants, but he made mistakes and Sean made him pay for it.
 
Aljo getting forced to take this fight is the reason UFC isn't doing those documentaries anymore.
 
