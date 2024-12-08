Aljo got robbed

I hear a lot more talk about the Gane robbery and I agree it was a robbery, but Aljo got robbed too. And it's really unfortunate because this was by far his most impressive FW performance, against his toughest opponent. He was like D1 Aljo wrestling offensively and not just doing BJJ

1-1 going into the 3rd and Aljo had dominant grappling for the first half of the round, ultimately Movsar did a great scramble and got on top but neither side did much damage with their grappling and Aljo had like a whole half of a round in dominant positions and with sub attempts whereas Movsar had considerably less than half the round
 
Get the fuck out of here. Riding the clock while inflicting no damage should never be rewarded
 
Nah. It came down to round 3. Aljo controlled a little over half the round but zero ground strikes. Movsar controlled the other half (a little less than half) and actually landed some shots. Not the most damaging but enough to take the round from Aljo who looked like he was drowning. Close fight but judges got it right that time.
 
It was close, but I felt Evloev threw more strikes when he was in dominant positions and that’s what gave him round 3…

It was a very good performance from both guys…
 
The third was close. Sterling controlled more of it, but Movsar did more with the time that he had and ended the fight up top. I thought sterling should have won, but I could see it going either way. I wouldn't call it a robbery or even a bad decision. More of a coin toss based on what you are looking for. Super fun fight, exciting and both guys looked great.
 
I legit think the wrestling slams Aljo did may have been more damage than the weak and well-defended GnP shots - only place those shots hurt Aljo was on the scorecards
 
Getting slammed on that bouncy canvas isn't really a big deal unless you land head first.
 
