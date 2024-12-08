I hear a lot more talk about the Gane robbery and I agree it was a robbery, but Aljo got robbed too. And it's really unfortunate because this was by far his most impressive FW performance, against his toughest opponent. He was like D1 Aljo wrestling offensively and not just doing BJJ



1-1 going into the 3rd and Aljo had dominant grappling for the first half of the round, ultimately Movsar did a great scramble and got on top but neither side did much damage with their grappling and Aljo had like a whole half of a round in dominant positions and with sub attempts whereas Movsar had considerably less than half the round