O'Malley became champion before Khamzat

Even if Khamzat gets ktfo against Whittaker for whatever reason, Rob is a tough fight for anybody, O'Malley sucks.



When there wasn't that much hype for O'Malley, I was saying O'Malley is a better striker than Yan but people didn't listen.



Now, those same people are acting like he's some good fighter. He ain't.



He beat Sterling, but flash knock outs happen and that's exactly what it was.



O'Malley would have never won Bellator GP for BWs, not sure if he would've made the semis. I very much doubt it.



O'Malley was getting fed tomato cans, didn't even beat Munhoz literally didn't, robbed Yan blind, and landed that one fluke shot against Sterling. When I say fluke, if they run it ten times, he may land that 2 out of 10 times. All skills, kudos to him, but fluke shots happen.



There are two people that I know who got fed tomato cans worse than O'Malley did in the big leagues, since ONEFc is a joke and not even worth mentioning, even worse than PFL which is a joke in its own right, MVP in Bellator before he faced Lima and Harrison in PFL before she faced Larrisa. They both lost when they finally didn't. It just was that Harrison was a grappler and Lima was a great striker in his own right.



O'Malley is a product of UFC hype machine, rare talent on the feet you could say for MMA, and incredible match making, and a fluke shot over a superior opponent in Sterling.



Khamzat was a blue chip prospect, a great fighter, whose cardio might got fucked over by Covid, and when you got no cardio, you will always run into a wall eventually, so we will have to see.



I think Khamzat beats Rob and DDP. IF his cardio is as bad as it appears at times, his run wouldn't last long, but it is sickening to compare the two because there's an incredible disparity between the two.