O'Malley became champion before Khamzat

never believe the pink goof. we need a sticky thread about everything dana has said and gone back on.

despite them both winning. o'malley has played the game correctly and gotten a ton of fans and haters... meanwhile khamzat was getting covid, having visa issues, and missing weight.

 
Khamzat is a disappointment.
From 3 division champ in 2 years and killing everybody aargh to fighting once every year.
Will still tune in whenever he fights though.

I prefer and have higher hopes in Shavkat though. But I wish he was a bit more active.
 
One guy has never been given a title shot despite being promised it repeatedly and being undefeated

The other guy, despite losing, was utterly rushed to a title shot and has had fixed fights. lol @ the Moutinho stoppage still not being discussed as the most clear example perhaps in MMA history of a ref fixing a result in a fight: with absolutely no justification ever even attempted by a single human on this board for that being a legit "KO"

Anyway, yeah, gee wiz what a surprise that the guy that got title shots got a belt first.
 
Even if Khamzat gets ktfo against Whittaker for whatever reason, Rob is a tough fight for anybody, O'Malley sucks.

When there wasn't that much hype for O'Malley, I was saying O'Malley is a better striker than Yan but people didn't listen.

Now, those same people are acting like he's some good fighter. He ain't.

He beat Sterling, but flash knock outs happen and that's exactly what it was.

O'Malley would have never won Bellator GP for BWs, not sure if he would've made the semis. I very much doubt it.

O'Malley was getting fed tomato cans, didn't even beat Munhoz literally didn't, robbed Yan blind, and landed that one fluke shot against Sterling. When I say fluke, if they run it ten times, he may land that 2 out of 10 times. All skills, kudos to him, but fluke shots happen.

There are two people that I know who got fed tomato cans worse than O'Malley did in the big leagues, since ONEFc is a joke and not even worth mentioning, even worse than PFL which is a joke in its own right, MVP in Bellator before he faced Lima and Harrison in PFL before she faced Larrisa. They both lost when they finally didn't. It just was that Harrison was a grappler and Lima was a great striker in his own right.

O'Malley is a product of UFC hype machine, rare talent on the feet you could say for MMA, and incredible match making, and a fluke shot over a superior opponent in Sterling.

Khamzat was a blue chip prospect, a great fighter, whose cardio might got fucked over by Covid, and when you got no cardio, you will always run into a wall eventually, so we will have to see.

I think Khamzat beats Rob and DDP. IF his cardio is as bad as it appears at times, his run wouldn't last long, but it is sickening to compare the two because there's an incredible disparity between the two.
 
You understand the part where this is a quote from 2021, right?

Nothing ever changes in here, and Dana is a lying POS.

If anything he EVER said changes. That means he LIED. No matter how many years lie between the quote, and the changes in the future. That is what you people say, right?
 
One is active, one isn't. Since 2021 Sean has had 7 fights, while Khamzat has had 4. It's simple math.
But I'm sure Khamzat fans will cry about how "He was promised a title shot! 😢😭"
 
What TS missed is that

A) Sean got finished by a journeyman and later had a blatantly rigged fight, around the time of this quote

B) Even Sean himself said he wasn't ready and would only dare to try on ranked guys if he got paid the same as them

I don't see how you could blame Dana for what he's saying here.
 
O’Malley is better than his record shows.

Kinda like pre Charles Islam.

They’re more talented than you would believe just by looking at their records on paper.
 
