Oliveira should fire his manager

Why the fuck would he agree to fight Chandler? Its a lose-lose situation, theres not a single outcome of that fight that would benefit him. He beat him already in a spectacular fashion when Chandlers stock was high. This is what people are gonna think:

So when he wins in a less spectacular way:
Charles is in decline

When he wins in general:
It's just Chandler, everybody beats Chandler

If he by some miracle loses:
Charles is washed, first fight was a fluke.

I love Charles but fuck that matchup.
 
You do understand he is about picking the big name fight that keeps him in title relevance? I don’t think you thought this through all the way. It’s arguably the biggest fight he can make at the present moment and the highest chance of winning. You have no business managing custodians
 
>big name
 
Nah man. You are wrong.

Charles needs that rebound. He also needs to get paid.

Chandler's name also carries a lot of recognition, and he is a good stylistic matchup for Charles. It all lines up.
 
I do think Oliveira, Aldo and some other brazilians have terrible management.

As Moicano says, Brazilians in the UFC are like mexicans in the south... cheap labor. They're just happy with being paid in dollar (seriously, U$200,00 is like the minimum monthly age here).

That being said, his trainer gave an interview a couple of months ago and said they were kind stuck. Makachev defending against a FW 2 times slowed the division (one of the times was cuz Oliveira pulled out), he was without adversaries. He beat Justin, Dustin, Beneil. Chandler is the highest ranking guy he could fight (Hooker was outside of the top 10 at the time),
I would like to see a Charles-Max fight, a decade later after their FW bout, it would be cool.
 
I think this time Chandler will win
 
Because Charles lurks on Sherdog and believes that he's a lock to win again.
 
That is actually the right read even though I felt the first one was great.
I am not very good at being an analyst.
 
It is bizarre how Chandler is ranked has such a high profile compared to other lightweights in MMA.
 
I personally don't like this match up, therefore, he should fire his manager!
 
