Oliveira should fire his manager

I do think Oliveira, Aldo and some other brazilians have terrible management.



As Moicano says, Brazilians in the UFC are like mexicans in the south... cheap labor. They're just happy with being paid in dollar (seriously, U$200,00 is like the minimum monthly age here).



That being said, his trainer gave an interview a couple of months ago and said they were kind stuck. Makachev defending against a FW 2 times slowed the division (one of the times was cuz Oliveira pulled out), he was without adversaries. He beat Justin, Dustin, Beneil. Chandler is the highest ranking guy he could fight (Hooker was outside of the top 10 at the time),

I would like to see a Charles-Max fight, a decade later after their FW bout, it would be cool.