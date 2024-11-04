Oliveira should fire his manager

Objectively Correct
Why the fuck would he agree to fight Chandler? Its a lose-lose situation, theres not a single outcome of that fight that would benefit him. He beat him already in a spectacular fashion when Chandlers stock was high. This is what people are gonna think:
So when he wins in a less spectacular way:
Charles is in decline
When he wins in general:
It's just Chandler, everybody beats Chandler
If he by some miracle loses:
Charles is washed, first fight was a fluke.
I love Charles but fuck that matchup.
