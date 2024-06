If I had to bet, its going to be Gamrot or maybe Rafael Fizievs return fight. Oliviera vs Fiz would be so fucking good.



Gamrot v Oliviera for possibly the next TS depending on if Max Holloway wins the FW belt. If he does, likely they are going to do a Champ v Champ fight at LW. If he loses, then Gamrot or Charles will get the next TS because everyone else is either coming off a loss or needs one more win.



BSD vs Moicano gets one of them into the top 7, so they will need another win.



Dustin coming off of a loss

Justin coming off of a loss

Beniel off of a loss

Chandler hiding in the bushes outside of Conor's house

Hooker would need at least two fights for a TS

Jalin Turner no

RDA no

Bobby no



Possible next contender:

- Gamrot by waiting or W over Charles

- Oliviera by W over Gamrot and no one else ranked high enough

- Max (C vs C) by virtue of getting the belt