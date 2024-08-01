Here’s an old clip of Fedor on the TV show Sports Science which i believe aired on National Geographic in the mid to late 2000’s to early 2010’s



Cliffs:



Fedor is brought on to demonstrate and test his RNC.



Science lady and science man talk about the methodology of the experiment while Fedor pretends to understand what they’re saying.



Big John McCarthy is brought in to explain the mechanics of a RNC.



Fedor’s RNC pressure measures in at 500 pounds of force compared to a python’s 40 pounds around 12x more force.



Fedor then chokes out the host of the show in his loving bear like embrace.





It’s interesting to me that Fedor crosses his feet when going for the choke because iirc that’s a big no no in grappling.





Video:



