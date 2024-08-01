Media OLD VIDEO: Fedor out chokes a python, proceeds to choke out TV presenter.

Here’s an old clip of Fedor on the TV show Sports Science which i believe aired on National Geographic in the mid to late 2000’s to early 2010’s

Cliffs:

Fedor is brought on to demonstrate and test his RNC.

Science lady and science man talk about the methodology of the experiment while Fedor pretends to understand what they’re saying.

Big John McCarthy is brought in to explain the mechanics of a RNC.

Fedor’s RNC pressure measures in at 500 pounds of force compared to a python’s 40 pounds around 12x more force.

Fedor then chokes out the host of the show in his loving bear like embrace.


It’s interesting to me that Fedor crosses his feet when going for the choke because iirc that’s a big no no in grappling.


Video:

 
jeff7b9 said:
"If Fedor would continue choking someone... it COULD be deadly."


Yeah. I'm pretty sure that's how not getting oxygen to your brain works.
Click to expand...

Imma be real with you these shows are almost always more drama than actual science.

Edutainment even.
 
GOAT

1258048176_fedor-blood-punch.gif
 
I loved seeing teh vital sensors on teh host while being choked out.

Perhaps someone more experienced who wasn't doubling his HR going in would be better, but it's really interesting to see how it raced before teh brain shut down.

Also pretty sweet to see the difference in choke with the python at 40 & Fedor at 3 million or whatever it was. Obviously a bigger python would have more force, so I'm not really happy with that contrast.
 
jko1355 said:
I used to watch a show that would "scientifically" calculate which historical figures would win fights lol like Genghis Khan vs Alexander the Great... it was dumb but I liked it lol
Click to expand...
link or didn't happen~ 😁
 
