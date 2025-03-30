Shame, shame, shame...















“Went to dinner, had some food at a place that was supposedly trusted, and yeah – a couple hours later, I had the runs. I think I sh*t at least 10, 11 times. I went from I think 209 pounds, something like that, as I was still hydrating, down to 194 pounds the morning of with a puddle I was sleeping in."



“I don’t care if it’s offensive to you, I will never go back to that country,” Pyfer said. “I did everything right. I slept in a tent. I did all this work to still get sick. Some people are saying it wasn’t the food, saying I got altitude sickness. I’m not a f*cking geographic f*cking, you know, elevation f*cking scientist, but I was told as long as I acclimated, which I did for two months, slept in a tent on the f*cking floor – you know, I did everything that I could to prepare.



“If that’s what altitude and elevation is, f*ck that country. I will never fight there again. Sh*t hole. Not going back. Don’t care if that’s offensive to you. You’re not the one fighting. Suck my balls. Literally.”







This how a REAL Warrior handles "The Sh*ts..."









Don't be like Joe Pyfer!