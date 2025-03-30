Media Joe Pyfer CRASHES OUT on fans upset of him pulling out, invites them to his genitals "Sux my 8alls, literally"

Shame, shame, shame...







“Went to dinner, had some food at a place that was supposedly trusted, and yeah – a couple hours later, I had the runs. I think I sh*t at least 10, 11 times. I went from I think 209 pounds, something like that, as I was still hydrating, down to 194 pounds the morning of with a puddle I was sleeping in."

“I don’t care if it’s offensive to you, I will never go back to that country,” Pyfer said. “I did everything right. I slept in a tent. I did all this work to still get sick. Some people are saying it wasn’t the food, saying I got altitude sickness. I’m not a f*cking geographic f*cking, you know, elevation f*cking scientist, but I was told as long as I acclimated, which I did for two months, slept in a tent on the f*cking floor – you know, I did everything that I could to prepare.

“If that’s what altitude and elevation is, f*ck that country. I will never fight there again. Sh*t hole. Not going back. Don’t care if that’s offensive to you. You’re not the one fighting. Suck my balls. Literally.



This how a REAL Warrior handles "The Sh*ts..."




Don't be like Joe Pyfer!
 
Man, I would never eat out at a restaurant during fight week in Mexico if my livelihood depended on it. Dude did it to himself. Go to a grocery store, buy a hotplate and then cook your meals back at the hotel. And if you do intend to eat out in a strange place, don't eat anything raw...including fruits, vegetables, and salads. Only eat well cooked foods.

I understand his anger, but he should be pissed at himself.
 
Would bring some fire back to the sport, the very match fights we've ever had have been USA vs XXX

Lets go!
 
