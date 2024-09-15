Ok lets settle this, UFC 306 POLL

What did you think of this event at the sphere

  Total voters
    52
GXeoeU7XQAEUzv2
 
M wife was fired up and wants to see a concert there. I think the place is perfect for a wrestlemania, but for UFC it didn't really make sense and distracted from the fighters who put the work in for this shit.

Also, the card sucked and most saw this coming in, and I'd say it lived up to that hype.
 
Good, not great. The undercard had some really fun fights although they weren’t particularly relevant. The biggest fights were just ok overall. I thought the main event was ok, co-main not so good, Lopes/Ortega pretty good. The spectacle of the sphere was just ok to me as well. Not blown away by any means but they’ve definitely had far worse events.
 
uhhh , what? it sucked and lived up to the hype?
 
The visuals look cool. I would rather not have them and see a better card.

Ufc 308 & 309 are more my thing.

Though the sphere definitely adds excitement, I still need a good card. Otherwise, I can just watch a movie.
 
Overall I voted Fantastic due to the great fights and the impressive visuals.

The last two fights probably brought it closer to Good than Fantastic, but the spectacle was awesome and I thoroughly enjoyed the show.
 
Strictly judging the production: it was alright, felt they could do more. But maybe that was just me watching it on a screen, bet it was sick in person.

Strictly judging the fights: they were alright from an excitement standpoint. As much as I enjoyed watching Merab maul Sean, you don't put that kind of fight in what was supposed to be a spectacle event. You put something like Poatan vs Aspinall or Francis vs Jon or a prime-Conor type of fighter. Or once Merab has a few a defenses vis mauling like this fight.

Overall score: Meh. The only fights worth replaying are Robovic fight and Lopes fights. Maybe the Merab fight if you are a hardcore fan of Merab or hater of Suga.
 
I fell asleep during the Shevchenko hugfest and I'm not upset about missing the main event. Knowing O'Malley lost is good enough🤡

Edit: I watched the highlights, but didn't see any
 
For the record, hype is exclusively a good thing. If lots of people say it will suck, and it does, that is not "living up to the hype".

It is only living up to the hype if people are excited about it and it delivers. That is what the phrase means.
 
The Show -- Fantastic.

The Fights overall -- Good.

The Main and Co-Main -- Apex quality. Don't know if either Val or Merab would get Contracts at DWCS for that crap.

This is what Epic looks like for the Big Stage.

a.png

b.png

c.png


Screenshot 2024-09-15 102729.png
Even Slow Joe knows -- as well as everyone around him knows at these Events these Moments are the proper expectation.

This "$20 million" Event needed EPIC FIGHTS.

Fk Val and Fk Merab for not going for those moments -- put both these dancing fool asswipes in the Apex.

Your welcome.
 

