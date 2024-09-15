Ok lets settle this, UFC 306 POLL

uhhh , what? it sucked and lived up to the hype?Also, the card sucked and most saw this coming in, and I'd say it lived up to that hype.
VOTEFight card should have been more stacked but the event itself was a spectacle.
For the record, hype is exclusively a good thing. If lots of people say it will suck, and it does, that is not "living up to the hype".M wife was fired up and wants to see a concert there. I think the place is perfect for a wrestlemania, but for UFC it didn't really make sense and distracted from the fighters who put the work in for this shit.
Also, the card sucked and most saw this coming in, and I'd say it lived up to that hype.
I think he meant the "Hype" of the actual card sucking.uhhh , what? it sucked and lived up to the hype?
How can an alleged Pride fan not appreciate the spectacle? Make it make sense.Dumb. The venue is made for a concert