Ok lets settle this, UFC 306 POLL

Strictly judging the production: it was alright, felt they could do more. But maybe that was just me watching it on a screen, bet it was sick in person.



Strictly judging the fights: they were alright from an excitement standpoint. As much as I enjoyed watching Merab maul Sean, you don't put that kind of fight in what was supposed to be a spectacle event. You put something like Poatan vs Aspinall or Francis vs Jon or a prime-Conor type of fighter. Or once Merab has a few a defenses vis mauling like this fight.



Overall score: Meh. The only fights worth replaying are Robovic fight and Lopes fights. Maybe the Merab fight if you are a hardcore fan of Merab or hater of Suga.