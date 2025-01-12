Ok, I Killed that and I'll kill this.

I carcassed mandatory 2FA for us a few weeks post major shoulder surgery. As expected, barely got any thanks. It's not coming back unless it comes over me. Which, hah. Won't happen.

Now, bitches, Ole dog-y will fuck this new xenforo bs up.

This one is for me, you are meaningless.

I do expect thanks a lot in crypto shit this time.

Otherwise I'll fill the room with uppercuts and the only survivors will be a few dozen of old geezers, because I don't beat old men.

That's all for now.

Carry on.

Properly.