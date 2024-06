I'm not sure I'm seeing this whole "Ian Garry is getting pushed" thing.



He climbed up the ranks like everyone. His last fight was Geoff Neil and before that he fought Neil Magny.



Colby was supposed to be next but Colby said no so MVP was actually the replacement fight and this fight does nothing for Garry in terms of rankings.



He's a loud mouth and people hate him. That's the only reason he's making any noise at all.



If anything Dana seems to like MVP more than Garry based off their interactions.