Ogden/Radzhanov Was a Robbery

Radzhabov did heavy damage in rounds two and three.
Ogden did no damage. Instead he had some takedowns and arm triangle attempts that were never very close.
I can't believe it's 2024 and this is still happening. Seems like 10 years ago that we had that big discussion about damage being valued over control.
