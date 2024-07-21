Ogden/Radzhanov Was a Robbery

Radzhabov did heavy damage in rounds two and three.

Ogden did no damage. Instead he had some takedowns and arm triangle attempts that were never very close.

I can't believe it's 2024 and this is still happening. Seems like 10 years ago that we had that big discussion about damage being valued over control.
 
Round 3 is the only remotely debatable one, and Ogden controlled most of it.

Not only is it not even close to a robbery, it's actually the correct decision.
 
