Watch the World Premiere trailer of Star Wars Outlaws. Introducing scoundrel Kay Vess in the first-ever open world Star Wars game. Coming 2024.
About Star Wars Outlaws: Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars™ game, set between the events ofThe Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.
Star Wars Outlaws: One Planet Size Equivalent to 2-3 Zones in AC Odyssey, Locations All "Handcrafted" (mp1st.com)
Here are more details straight from Gerighty:
- Focusing on “full freedom of approach” when it comes to encounters.
- Exclusive quests, vendor prices, locked off areas can be accessed by the Reputation system. If you’re not in a faction’s good side, they can send people to chase you down, monetary punishment is also part of it/
- Players will not have “total free rein” in terms of travel, you won’t be able to freely fly above the planet, and there will be set landing and take-off areas.
- Nix (alien companion of protagonist Vass) can be directed by players to attack enemies, activate out-of-reach buttons, cause distractions, pick up heavy weapons from fallen foes, Massive says Nix is like a cross between Watch Dogs’ spiderbot, BioShock Infinite’s Elizabeth or like BD-1 from EA’s Star Wars Jedi games.
- Each planet was designed to be big enough that traversing will feel like a “journey even on a vehicle that’s fast moving.
- One planet equivalent to two to three of the zones in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
- Locations are all “handcrafted” and there are no procedurally generated entire planets
- Vass’ ship Trailblazer inspired by toys of the 1970s and was made to be “very, very simple.”
- Game is set between Empire and Jedi, so Massive tans to emulate that “feel.” The studio has been developing tech which “emulates some of the lenses of the 1970s.”
- ND-5 droid (Vass’ companion) design lifted from prequels.
Last edited: