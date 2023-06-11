Multiplatform Official Star Wars Outlaws Discussion

Watch the World Premiere trailer of Star Wars Outlaws. Introducing scoundrel Kay Vess in the first-ever open world Star Wars game. Coming 2024.

About Star Wars Outlaws: Experience the first-ever open world Star Wars™ game, set between the events ofThe Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore distinct planets across the galaxy, both iconic and new. Risk it all as Kay Vess, an emerging scoundrel seeking freedom and the means to start a new life, along with her companion Nix. Fight, steal, and outwit your way through the galaxy’s crime syndicates as you join the galaxy’s most wanted.
Star Wars Outlaws: One Planet Size Equivalent to 2-3 Zones in AC Odyssey, Locations All "Handcrafted" (mp1st.com)

Here are more details straight from Gerighty:

  • Focusing on “full freedom of approach” when it comes to encounters.
  • Exclusive quests, vendor prices, locked off areas can be accessed by the Reputation system. If you’re not in a faction’s good side, they can send people to chase you down, monetary punishment is also part of it/
  • Players will not have “total free rein” in terms of travel, you won’t be able to freely fly above the planet, and there will be set landing and take-off areas.
  • Nix (alien companion of protagonist Vass) can be directed by players to attack enemies, activate out-of-reach buttons, cause distractions, pick up heavy weapons from fallen foes, Massive says Nix is like a cross between Watch Dogs’ spiderbot, BioShock Infinite’s Elizabeth or like BD-1 from EA’s Star Wars Jedi games.
  • Each planet was designed to be big enough that traversing will feel like a “journey even on a vehicle that’s fast moving.
  • One planet equivalent to two to three of the zones in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey.
  • Locations are all “handcrafted” and there are no procedurally generated entire planets
  • Vass’ ship Trailblazer inspired by toys of the 1970s and was made to be “very, very simple.”
  • Game is set between Empire and Jedi, so Massive tans to emulate that “feel.” The studio has been developing tech which “emulates some of the lenses of the 1970s.”
  • ND-5 droid (Vass’ companion) design lifted from prequels.
So like a female Han Solo traveling around the Star Wars universe? I'm in.
 
Sounds intriguing, but there's not much gameplay shown.
 
Trailer doesn't show anything about the gameplay. Can't really gauge much from that trailer.
 
MXZT said:
Trailer doesn't show anything about the gameplay. Can't really gauge much from that trailer.
I'm going to guess that it will be like far cry/assassin's creed but with star wars.
 
milliniar said:
Well the game play seems to be less far cry/assassin's Creed than expected. Still need to see more.

This is way better than the CGI trailer they showed, those always turn me off.

I'd rather we get to create our own character, so hopefully they write her character well and keep any woke garbage to a minimum. I love the underworld of Star wars, so this has promise.

Massive Damage are pretty strong at world building, curious to how well they can flesh out a narrative/character arc.
 
milliniar said:
Well the game play seems to be less far cry/assassin's Creed than expected. Still need to see more.

I'm liking what i'm seeing so far. Curious about the scope of the game such as how many planets are featured and how vast the the space exploration will be.
 
Hopefully you can be evil...like kill a Hutt take over its business of selling spice, murder, smuggling for hire and other dastardly shit.

Loved the early Force Unleashed missions for that...and why TIE Fighter is the GOAT SW game.....
 
I am intrigued. Look forward to seeing more.
 
Looks great to me, need to see more though. As usual the person playing the demo couldn't aim for shit.
 
After seeing the gameplay I'm still unenthused. Still looks generic, uninspired. We'll see
 
I'm a mark for a game like this, but the combat looked pretty average. At best. I'd be chomping at the bit for an open world, planet trekking star wars smuggler game. But I really hope the combat is more than routine sneak/takedown, generic cover shooting and dog-fighting.

To be fair, even if it is I'd still get it. But it'd probably make the difference between waiting for a sale or not.
 
lol this game has ubisofts E3 vision on. Its not gonna look anywhere like this, cost 70$ an be a shit game
 
