don't ask said: TIL bareknuckle boxing had a prospect series.



Only a matter of time until Power Slap has a contender series so Dana White doesn't have to pay the high salaries of the pros. Click to expand...

The Prospect Series is pretty much exactly like DWCS. They are fighting to earn a spot on the roster.Money has nothing to do with it. The BKFC is expanding. New countries like Canada, Mexico, and Bulgaria. Many new US states (too many to remember off the top of my head).They just had that big Knucklemania 5 card in CA. The first card in that state.This is how they find talent. It’s actually a good thing. There’s zero reasons to mention money, or Dana. He has nothing to do with BKFC.Thanks for the thread @Kowboy On Sherdog