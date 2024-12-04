PBP ***Official*** Sherdog Sanctioned BKFC 69: Richardson vs. Larrimore 12/6 8PM ET (Prime)

T8S0Gmr.jpeg

BKFC 69: Richardson vs. Larrimore
Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Main Card – iPPV (TrillerTV) – 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
Keith Richardson vs. Michael Larrimore
Joe Elmore vs. Derrick Findley
Nate Maness vs. Nick Burgos
Joseph Creer vs. David Simpson
Dexter Carthon vs. Joe Ray
Nathan Rivera vs. Justin Street
Emma Murray vs. Crystal Van Wyk
Cole Ferrell vs. Justin Watson
Braxton Smith vs. Alex Davis
Samuel Samples vs. Micah Livingston

Preliminary Card – TrillerTV – 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT
Louis Brewington vs. Daniel Cooper
Tamir Johnson vs. Eduardo Paz
Joshua Marer vs. Kenny Hill
Harrison Aiken vs. Idrees Wasi

 
Great, fast KO to start the freelims on youtube


Edit: I got tricked by the Notify Me youtube reminder again. This is all the hour of highlight footage.
 
I wonder if Conor is going to show up to this event like he sometimes does now that he's involved with BKFC. Maybe he won't show his face in public for awhile.
 
...after the death of boxer Justin Thornton

Dana White, said “...is anybody shocked? I mean, in bare-knuckle fighting? I’m not a big fan. ...We’ve been putting on fights for 25 years. I’ve done over 7,000 fights with no serious injuries in the UFC. That if they weren’t in the UFC, they probably would’ve fought and they probably would’ve died. So we shouldn’t even be talked about in the same sentence as bare-knuckle boxing."

LOL in the UFC forum.

How times change.
 
Lol @ that mismatch

Like the average Jon Jones fan vs an actual fighter
 
Now we have a guy built like a tank vs a guy built like a pear.
 
Both of these dudes fucking sucked. I remember Davis fighting before but not Smith. Both of these dudes are unconditioned and untalented fucking bums.
 
