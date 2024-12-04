Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 96,924
- Reaction score
- 161,271
Atlanta, Georgia, USA
Main Card – iPPV (TrillerTV) – 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT
Keith Richardson vs. Michael Larrimore
Joe Elmore vs. Derrick Findley
Nate Maness vs. Nick Burgos
Joseph Creer vs. David Simpson
Dexter Carthon vs. Joe Ray
Nathan Rivera vs. Justin Street
Emma Murray vs. Crystal Van Wyk
Cole Ferrell vs. Justin Watson
Braxton Smith vs. Alex Davis
Samuel Samples vs. Micah Livingston
Preliminary Card – TrillerTV – 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT
Louis Brewington vs. Daniel Cooper
Tamir Johnson vs. Eduardo Paz
Joshua Marer vs. Kenny Hill
Harrison Aiken vs. Idrees Wasi