...after the death of boxer Justin Thornton Dana White , said “...is anybody shocked? I mean, in bare-knuckle fighting? I’m not a big fan. ...We’ve been putting on fights for 25 years. I’ve done over 7,000 fights with no serious injuries in the UFC. That if they weren’t in the UFC, they probably would’ve fought and they probably would’ve died. So we shouldn’t even be talked about in the same sentence as bare-knuckle boxing."LOL in the UFC forum.How times change.