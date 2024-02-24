PlayStation Official Rise of the Ronin Discussion

RotR.png

Developer: Team Ninja

Publisher: Sony / PS Studios

Project start: ca. 2015

Engine: Koei Tecmo's Katana engine

Setting: The Boshin war (1800s) between the Tokugawa Shogunate and various anti-Shogunate factions displeased with Western influence after the forced reopening of Japan.

Fun fact: The game will not see release in South Korea and the on-record reasons are murky. The likeliest reason is game protag Yoshida Shoin being depicted on par with great thinkers like Socrates, per game director comments. While Japanese history enshrines Yoshida as both an intellectual and spiritual leader, Korean history treats him contrarily as a bloodthirsty oppressor whose teachings called for a rather merciless occupation of Korea.
 
Preorder bonuses include Iga Ninja full clan garb with blackened, assassination-wrapped Katana, and Katana + Naginata combat stances: Hayabusa-ryu, Nioh-ryu, and Aisu Kage-ryu.

RotR2.jpeg
 
Some spoiler-free combat takeaway courtesy of Shinobi:



-Culmination of Team Ninja's previous work on action games

-Integrated close and ranged combat, balance firearms

-Drop explosives onto enemies from your glider

-Bond system: Forging relationships is important, some companions can turn against you

-The allies you bring with you can affect the techniques available

-You can switch between characters in combat

-"Counter Spark" system: Read/predict enemy's moves for reactive actions and parries

-Focus is on a large amount of variety in engaging enemies

And deeper developer commentary from Sony: (time to watch: 9m)

 
Drops same day as Dragon's Dogma 2. FML.

<Prem973>
 
If i can tear myself away from Helldivers then i will likely get this.

I didn't really take to games like Nioh and Wolong which this seems to play similar to but i really like the setting and theme of the game so i would like to give it a go.
 
It looks really cool and I like the story but despite loving Dark Souls/Bloodborne/Elden Ring I couldn't get Nioh 2's combat at all so this probably won't work out for me.
 
Misery Signals said:
It looks really cool and I like the story but despite loving Dark Souls/Bloodborne/Elden Ring I couldn't get Nioh 2's combat at all so this probably won't work out for me.
Click to expand...
I feel 100% the same way. I loved the original Ninja Gaiden, and while its sequels never rose to the heights of the original they still had solid mechanics.

Nioh and especially Nioh 2 were major letdowns for me. Once I thought I got gud and mastered the game's combat mechanics, I'd get into a skirmish and felt like I didn't know shit. That game isn't just challenging it's punishment.

Anyway, I did love Ghost of Tsushima and I do see some inspiration from that in the trailer.. I'll wait and see on this.
 
Valhoven said:

Fun fact: The game will not see release in South Korea and the on-record reasons are murky. The likeliest reason is game protag Yoshida Shoin being depicted on par with great thinkers like Socrates, per game director comments. While Japanese history enshrines Yoshida as both an intellectual and spiritual leader, Korean history treats him contrarily as a bloodthirsty oppressor whose teachings called for a rather merciless occupation of Korea.
Click to expand...
Korea was the jumped off point by the Mongols when they tried to conquer Japan 2x. So fuck you, Korea.
 
Dumb question but is Bakumatsu period same as Meiji? I thought I saw Shinsengumi in the trailer, I remember those guys from Rurouni Kenshin.
 
File size now confirmed @ 96 GB. Game's going to be mega.
 
This game looks awesome. Hopefully they brought in some good writers, because Nioh 2's story sucked. I loved the combat in Nioh 2, prob my fav Souls- like in that regard, but I lost interest in our purpose. As someone else said, the game was punishing. I like difficulty, but I need a narrative reason to fight on, beyond overcoming difficult bosses.
 
GtehMVP said:
This game looks awesome. Hopefully they brought in some good writers, because Nioh 2's story sucked. I loved the combat in Nioh 2, prob my fav Souls- like in that regard, but I lost interest in our purpose. As someone else said, the game was punishing. I like difficulty, but I need a narrative reason to fight on, beyond overcoming difficult bosses.
Click to expand...
I have 1200h in Nioh 2. Second only to the Lords of the Fallen reboot for my favorite of all Soulsborne takes.

But I'd not the faintest what the story was, lol. The original Nioh was also confusing but they levelled up on the front for the sequel. Alright, team, let's make sure players really don't know what's going on in this one...
 
Some tips to get the most out of Ronin at launch, saying the Twilight difficulty mode is equivalent to Nioh's vanilla difficulty so go hard:



Highly recommend playing Rise of the Ronin on FPS performance mode

The combat is incredible and feels perfect when played at a high FPS

Also, Twilight (hard) difficulty is about on par with Nioh’s base difficulty, recommend this for veterans

#PS5 #RiseOfTheRonin
 
Preloaded it. Very excited to play this although I’m going to be playing this alongside FF Rebirth. What have I done to myself lol. Then I have stellar blade in April. I usually don’t juggle games but I’m finding rebirth WAY longer than I expected
 
Dam I’m ok with the shitty graphics but that is highly disappointing considering you’re paying 70 bucks.

Still body is ready because even if it was a cartoon looking game on historical Japan settings I would buy it
 
TribalDrumz said:
Dam I’m ok with the shitty graphics but that is highly disappointing considering you’re paying 70 bucks.

Still body is ready because even if it was a cartoon looking game on historical Japan settings I would buy it
Click to expand...
Hopefully the Shogun tv show will boost sales a bit.
 
