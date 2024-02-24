Misery Signals said: It looks really cool and I like the story but despite loving Dark Souls/Bloodborne/Elden Ring I couldn't get Nioh 2's combat at all so this probably won't work out for me. Click to expand...

I feel 100% the same way. I loved the original Ninja Gaiden, and while its sequels never rose to the heights of the original they still had solid mechanics.Nioh and especially Nioh 2 were major letdowns for me. Once I thought I got gud and mastered the game's combat mechanics, I'd get into a skirmish and felt like I didn't know shit. That game isn't just challenging it's punishment.Anyway, I did love Ghost of Tsushima and I do see some inspiration from that in the trailer.. I'll wait and see on this.