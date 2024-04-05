Law Talkin’ Guy said: I’m surprised at the votes so far, because to me they’re votes for “more of the same” of everything wrong with the games industry over the last four years.



For those voting for M&A whiz it’s been four years since MS bought Bethesda and nothing good has come of that. Consolidation is not a good thing, and the swallowing up of studios has done nothing to improve any of the studios purchased, whether we’re talking studios purchased by MS (Bethesda), Sony (Bungie) or Embracer (Eidos, several others) I literally cannot think of a single benefit from any of them.



For those voting financial whiz to me that translates to more GaaS and micro transactions. More bottom line thinking leading to cost cutting crap (eg AI generated whatever in games) more gouging the customers and more layoffs of developers.



I’m voting for someone with a background in development. Ideally that person would know what is needed to make good games and will be willing to give the studios the resources needed to make good games. Click to expand...

The Clark said: A lot of these guys try to act like they're one of us, but the only one I ever really believed was Iwata. Click to expand...

Yea I don't want anymore consolidation and I doubt we see anymore with the way the industry is going right nowAs far as the financial whiz more GAAS was already planned before this guy even took over. It would honestly be irresponsible of Sony to not have at least one or two studios making an attempt at more GAAS games. The pay off if one hits is to huge to ignore. More bottom line thinking is exactly what I think is needed as the two examples I just gave above. DEI consulting is not needed and neither is knitting classes for employees. Who knows what else is going on at these places with those kinds of decisions being made.As far as AI. I don't like it but I think people need to understand we aren't going to stop AI from entering gaming and taking over jobs. Your essentially asking companies to spend more money and ignore a massive cost saving opportunity that's staring them in face. It's just not going to happen. It's like trying to protect the type writer industry by not allowing PCs into your company. AI is coming and there's nothing we can do about it.Don't know how true it is but apparently a lot of times it's an intern playing under Phil's account and it's not actually him. Apparently it's very common at MS to do this with their accounts.