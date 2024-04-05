  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

PlayStation Official PS | PS Studios Megathread, v.6

What is your preferred background for incoming SIE CEO?

I voted someone who's good at making smart acquisitions which surprised me because I'm usually against consolidation. However there's two main reasons for me changing my mind on this issue.

1. Microsoft is worth two trillion dollars and won't be stopping anytime soon.

2. Game development is much slower than it ever has been in the past so having some more studios to pump out games can only be a good thing.

However I do think that this person also needs to create more AA games. We don't need every game Sony puts out to be a 200-300 million dollar juggernaut AAA game.
 
I thought it would be fun for everyone to share the 10 games that we have on our home page. I'm not talking about every game that's installed but just the ones you can see going from left to right with an icon.

I'll start from left to right.

FF Rebirth
Penny's Big Breakaway
Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde
FF XVI
Cotton Reboot!
Rise of the Ronin
Ultros
Granblue Fantasy Relink
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
Trials of Mana
 
Fun.

Right now my home carousel is:
  • Steelrising (20h)
  • Apex Legends (1000h+)
  • Warframe (1000h+)
  • Session (45h)
  • Immortals of Aveum (0h)
  • Stellar Blade Demo (1h)
  • PUBG Battlegrounds (500h)
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands (8h)
 
1. Dragons Dogma II
2. Predecessor
3. Ultros
4. Helldivers II
5. Inscryption
6. Quadroids (Demo)
7. Megaman 11 (Hard af!)
8. Mobius Machine
9. R&C Rift Apart
10. Castlevania SOTN
 
Personally, I'd like to have someone run the company who actually plays games themselves. That way they can feel the pain of fetch quests, escort missions, lousy chest rewards, repetitive dialogue, unfinished games, insane levels of grinds and prioritizing graphics over gameplay.

There probably many more they will come across themselves if they actually played the games.
 
I thought about that too but then it made me think of Phil Spencer, a guy who games but tries to do everything except make good video games
 
I went with Financial wiz. I feel like that's what all these companies need right now. I think it can also lead to someone thinking outside the box as far as what they need to do with games instead of just focusing on the games themselves.

For instance does Insomniac really need to hire an outside DEI consulting firm when creating their games? This can't possibly be necessary and with a 250 million dollar game every penny counts. This has little to do with what I think of these companies and more with just the feeling that it's wasted money. It also makes me feel like if they are spending money in ways like that than how else are they wasting their money?

Bungie apparently provided some knitting class? Like come on.
 
Honestly haven’t yet voted because I can’t answer my own question. Tough one. Will think more on it.
 
Financial wiz was my original leaning too; might settle on that. Instead of overspending on creating, the philosophy to trickle down through the studios can be one of creative spending. Sony’s already got all the magic tools. Smartest now would be an economic Houdini at the realm.
 
As far as exciting and less prudent a choice goes, I think an M&A navigator or charismatic type gets my vote. But I went with above thoughts on foresightful numbers guy who can make big-view calls on GAAS projects, game directions, and all that.
 
On your AA comment, smaller games already in the oven as reported by our sister site @ PlayStation Lifestyle here:



PS5 reportedly getting ‘smaller’ Sony games later this year, including a new Astro Bot 🤔🔥
 
Top quality across verticals:



Our Creator Highlight of the Week features the talented emmett_sparling peeking into the beautiful scenery of Iceland using his Sony gear 📸
 
I’m surprised at the votes so far, because to me they’re votes for “more of the same” of everything wrong with the games industry over the last four years.

For those voting for M&A whiz it’s been four years since MS bought Bethesda and nothing good has come of that. Consolidation is not a good thing, and the swallowing up of studios has done nothing to improve any of the studios purchased, whether we’re talking studios purchased by MS (Bethesda), Sony (Bungie) or Embracer (Eidos, several others) I literally cannot think of a single benefit from any of them.

For those voting financial whiz to me that translates to more GaaS and micro transactions. More bottom line thinking leading to cost cutting crap (eg AI generated whatever in games) more gouging the customers and more layoffs of developers.

I’m voting for someone with a background in development. Ideally that person would know what is needed to make good games and will be willing to give the studios the resources needed to make good games.
 
I guess for me the bottom line is someone who understands what Sony is so for me it would be a company guy first and foremost. The rest can be filled in by other C suite suits but you need the history.
 
Yea I don't want anymore consolidation and I doubt we see anymore with the way the industry is going right now

As far as the financial whiz more GAAS was already planned before this guy even took over. It would honestly be irresponsible of Sony to not have at least one or two studios making an attempt at more GAAS games. The pay off if one hits is to huge to ignore. More bottom line thinking is exactly what I think is needed as the two examples I just gave above. DEI consulting is not needed and neither is knitting classes for employees. Who knows what else is going on at these places with those kinds of decisions being made.

As far as AI. I don't like it but I think people need to understand we aren't going to stop AI from entering gaming and taking over jobs. Your essentially asking companies to spend more money and ignore a massive cost saving opportunity that's staring them in face. It's just not going to happen. It's like trying to protect the type writer industry by not allowing PCs into your company. AI is coming and there's nothing we can do about it.

Don't know how true it is but apparently a lot of times it's an intern playing under Phil's account and it's not actually him. Apparently it's very common at MS to do this with their accounts.
 
Mark Cerny is a legit gamer, the architect of the console. He even chases platinums. He got the one in Cuphead which is really hard to do
 
Star Wars Outlaws Date: August 30
Black Myth Wukong: August 20

That kind of sucks, I was looking forward to trying out both. I might wait for reviews which is rare for me. Black Myth is a complete mystery to me. We never got a big console game like that from China so I have no idea whether it will be good.

Ubisoft doesn't have a good track record but it looks promising from the few gameplay segments we saw.

These are two big releases end of summer/beginning of fall. Which one are you guys picking up first?

I'm more interested in the Wukong game but like I said China never released something like this before so I'm a bit skeptical still that it will look as good as we've seen in previews.
 
