Fun.I thought it would be fun for everyone to share the 10 games that we have on our home page. I'm not talking about every game that's installed but just the ones you can see going from left to right with an icon.
I'll start from left to right.
FF Rebirth
Penny's Big Breakaway
Spirit Hunters: Infinite Horde
FF XVI
Cotton Reboot!
Rise of the Ronin
Ultros
Granblue Fantasy Relink
Prince of Persia The Lost Crown
Trials of Mana
I thought about that too but then it made me think of Phil Spencer, a guy who games but tries to do everything except make good video gamesPersonally, I'd like to have someone run the company who actually plays games themselves. That way they can feel the pain of fetch quests, escort missions, lousy chest rewards, repetitive dialogue, unfinished games, insane levels of grinds and prioritizing graphics over gameplay.
There probably many more they will come across themselves if they actually played the games.
Financial wiz was my original leaning too; might settle on that. Instead of overspending on creating, the philosophy to trickle down through the studios can be one of creative spending. Sony’s already got all the magic tools. Smartest now would be an economic Houdini at the realm.I went with Financial wiz. I feel like that's what all these companies need right now. I think it can also lead to someone thinking outside the box as far as what they need to do with games instead of just focusing on the games themselves.
For instance does Insomniac really need to hire an outside DEI consulting firm when creating their games? This can't possibly be necessary and with a 250 million dollar game every penny counts. This has little to do with what I think of these companies and more with just the feeling that it's wasted money. It also makes me feel like if they are spending money in ways like that than how else are they wasting their money?
Bungie apparently provided some knitting class? Like come on.
On your AA comment, smaller games already in the oven as reported by our sister site @ PlayStation Lifestyle here:I voted someone who's good at making smart acquisitions which surprised me because I'm usually against consolidation. However there's two main reasons for me changing my mind on this issue.
1. Microsoft is worth two trillion dollars and won't be stopping anytime soon.
2. Game development is much slower than it ever has been in the past so having some more studios to pump out games can only be a good thing.
However I do think that this person also needs to create more AA games. We don't need every game Sony puts out to be a 200-300 million dollar juggernaut AAA game.
A lot of these guys try to act like they're one of us, but the only one I ever really believed was Iwata.I thought about that too but then it made me think of Phil Spencer, a guy who games but tries to do everything except make good video games
I’m surprised at the votes so far, because to me they’re votes for “more of the same” of everything wrong with the games industry over the last four years.
For those voting for M&A whiz it’s been four years since MS bought Bethesda and nothing good has come of that. Consolidation is not a good thing, and the swallowing up of studios has done nothing to improve any of the studios purchased, whether we’re talking studios purchased by MS (Bethesda), Sony (Bungie) or Embracer (Eidos, several others) I literally cannot think of a single benefit from any of them.
For those voting financial whiz to me that translates to more GaaS and micro transactions. More bottom line thinking leading to cost cutting crap (eg AI generated whatever in games) more gouging the customers and more layoffs of developers.
I’m voting for someone with a background in development. Ideally that person would know what is needed to make good games and will be willing to give the studios the resources needed to make good games.
Mark Cerny is a legit gamer, the architect of the console. He even chases platinums. He got the one in Cuphead which is really hard to doA lot of these guys try to act like they're one of us, but the only one I ever really believed was Iwata.