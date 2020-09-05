I called it.







"Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.



The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4."





Don't think I ever made a thread on it, but I've mentioned in numerous Witcher 3 threads it'd be a big move for CDPR to re-release it on the next-gen consoles.



Unfortunately, it sounds like they're just giving it a graphical upgrade, and not touching the gameplay. Based on videos of mods on the PC, there was numerous improvements that COULD have been made, but apparently they're not going to implement.



I've already played through Witcher 3 four times in the last 20 months, so whenever I have the itch to play through it again in a few more years I'm going to be looking for this upgraded version.



What do you guys think?