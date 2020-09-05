Multiplatform Official Next-gen WITCHER 3 Discussion

I called it.



"Developed to take advantage of the most powerful gaming hardware, the next-gen edition of the game will feature a range of visual and technical improvements — including ray tracing and faster loading times — across the base game, both expansions, and all extra content.

The next generation edition of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will release as a standalone purchase for PC, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, as well as a free update for everyone who already owns the game on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4."


Don't think I ever made a thread on it, but I've mentioned in numerous Witcher 3 threads it'd be a big move for CDPR to re-release it on the next-gen consoles.

Unfortunately, it sounds like they're just giving it a graphical upgrade, and not touching the gameplay. Based on videos of mods on the PC, there was numerous improvements that COULD have been made, but apparently they're not going to implement.

I've already played through Witcher 3 four times in the last 20 months, so whenever I have the itch to play through it again in a few more years I'm going to be looking for this upgraded version.

What do you guys think?
 
I JUST bought it for the PC.

Its not bad, but im awaiting the high scored gameplay to come in any time now. Rdr 2 hooked me a hell of a lot faster.

Like that theres Dying Light music tho...a funner game.
 
I bet PSN now puts it nowhere near the sale price it was on earlier.
 
Sure, why not. And this is why you need backwards compatibility in your system. This is why ps4 sucked a little. I'm sure many more games going to be upgraded: Bloodborne, TLOU 1&2, Doom, MGSV and probably much more.
 
glad to see free upgrades, instead of trying to get people to pay for the same thing repeatedly across the same platform line.

while i despite the constant remasters/etc, if done this way i really wouldn't mind at all.
 
TrueBias said:
I JUST bought it for the PC.

Its not bad, but im awaiting the high scored gameplay to come in any time now. Rdr 2 hooked me a hell of a lot faster.
Sorry to say, but the 'high scored gameplay' isn't there. Its good, not great, and since 2015 and for the years to come it won't age well.

That said, the world, exploration, characters, story, quests, upgrading, and expansions are unmatched. There's a reason why I've played through it four times in under two years.

That said, some of my favorite games of all time don't have the best gameplay then, and it has aged badly since. MGS1, KOTOR1, Mass Effect 2. Probably because what makes a game memorable for the long haul isn't ones I played, but the ones I've experienced.

So does have Witcher 3 have great gameplay? No, and it was my #1 most desired improvement for the updates for Ps4 & XBX that I won't get.

But would I recommend any gamer to play it? Abso-fucking-lutely.
 
Wish they'd make a witcher 4 tbh. Don't think it will ever happen though.
 
I picked up the game with its expansions pretty cheap on PSN a couple years ago, somewhere in the $12-20 range iirc, but haven’t gotten around to playing it yet, as I had wanted to play the first two games first. I guess now I’ll hold off and wait till PS5 to give it a run through.
 
I guess this will be the version that was shown in the gameplay trailer.
 
Good news. I fired it up briefly when I got my last video card, and Novigrad at night was pretty disappointing. Ray tracing is a welcome addition.
 
4daLuLZ said:
I bet PSN now puts it nowhere near the sale price it was on earlier.
Probably not, as we discussed in the other thread:
Madmick said:
It looks like they're doing that for all platforms, yes. CDPR is a God developer. Might be a good time to buy it if you don't have it because physical copies and those sales might dry up with this announcement.

Although I'm not seeing it on sale from the PSN directly, but maybe that's a regional wrinkle. It's $40 on PSN right now, and the Expansion Pass is another $25:
https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP4497-CUSA00527_00-0000000000000002
https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP4497-CUSA00527_00-SPUS000000000001
Alternatively, the Complete Edition is $50:
https://store.playstation.com/en-us/product/UP4497-CUSA05725_00-00000000000GOTY5
Life of a console gamer. The sell you the box to profit from the closed system selling the games.

Still cheap as ever on PC. $12 for the base game, or $15 for the Complete Edition with 100% of DLC:
https://isthereanydeal.com/game/witcheriiiwildhunt/info/
https://isthereanydeal.com/game/witcheriiiwildhuntgameofyearedition/info/
 
Got the GOTY ultimate super awesome extreme day 1 gold deluxe version like 1 week before launch, 32.99.

Was worth it, even though it took like 4.5 years to finish.

Loved Touissant
vwxKIYNy4_DI-5QKgm3lgTJ0O3YFr3gqneaUjlHi3h8.jpg
 
Raffen said:
Wish they'd make a witcher 4 tbh. Don't think it will ever happen though.
Its been confirmed that CDPR, after 2077, will be develop two games.

The sequel to 2077, and Witcher 4, probably.

Witcher has grown in popularity due to the long standing popularity of Wild Hunt and the Netflix series. They'd be fools to not develop a sequel, eventually.

Doubt its going to happen soon, but it will happen.
 
TheWorm said:
I picked up the game with its expansions pretty cheap on PSN a couple years ago, somewhere in the $12-20 range iirc, but haven’t gotten around to playing it yet, as I had wanted to play the first two games first.
Don't bother.

Witcher 1 was dated by the time it was released and difficult to play for anyone other than hardcore RPG fans. I played it for 10 minutes and uninstalled it.

I played 2 before 3, and although it was good I wouldn't be playing it again. You can look up all the relevant info for 2 on YouTube.

3 is one of those sequels in that honors fans of the prior games with many references to the prior games, but its by no means required to play. I would have enjoyed 3 just as much if I never played 2.
 
I couldn't care less. I don't really see the point in picking it up(faster load times ain't worth $50-$60), but you can't blame them. Remasters are popular.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Its been confirmed that CDPR, after 2077, will be develop two games.

The sequel to 2077, and Witcher 4, probably.

Witcher has grown in popularity due to the long standing popularity of Wild Hunt and the Netflix series. They'd be fools to not develop a sequel, eventually.

Doubt its going to happen soon, but it will happen.
I remember reading they'd do something to do with the witcher but it wouldn't involve geralt and the rest of the characters we know. Which would be pretty shit tbh. Hopefully with the recent interest they change their minds.
 
So it will look like the current PC version without the ability to mod?
 
HereticBD said:
I couldn't care less. I don't really see the point in picking it up(faster load times ain't worth $50-$60), but you can't blame them. Remasters are popular.
It's $15 for the GOTY version on the master race system (Steam), but I'm not sure how much it is for consoles right now. The point is that if you already own it, you'll get a free upgrade for the newer system.

I'm curious how the upgrades look on PC.
 
