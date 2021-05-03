Valhoven
Parliament of Will
Staff member
Forum Administrator
- Joined
- Jun 12, 2016
- Messages
- 21,847
- Reaction score
- 29,183
Sunbros, Palebloods and resident death-diviners,
I've compiled everything I could on upcoming sequel to Lords of the Fallen (LotF).
Discussion will be a bit of a cracked vessel as more and more information trickles down.
A quick note on getting to this point: LotF 2's development cycle had been restarted a few times since ca. 2016 as CI Games wanted to nail the vision for this one and not compromise. Production has been kept unusually quiet until very recently and studio Hexworks will be developing, counted amongst them is in-house AAA talent. Hexworks, in its mission statement, will be a studio going forward dedicated to dark ARPGs.
Creative Director et al. have said in recent interviews the sequel will see a bigger budget and even more indie passion, that LotF 2 is a game where development choices have been directly impacted by Soulsborne fans' input from the original. Goes on to say the worldwide Soulsborne playerbase has been instrumental in making the game and calls it a proper 'fanwork' for those dedicated to the genre.
Official logo has been confirmed:
Source (External link)
Combat from the original has been completely reworked and deepened.
I interpreted this as meaning not only bigger boss battles but, too, a more fleshed-out and responsive riposting system, which was something more or less unintuitive and shallow in the original.
Lucas Leigh, who's the motion-capture artist and combat expert for LotF 2, said last month the combat is a MF'er this time around and more Soulsy, intense. You can follow Lucas here, if you wish.
The title is very likely being developed exclusively for next-gen systems PS5, Series X, PC.
When? The big question. Right now, earliest will be holiday 2021 but 2022 likelier.
I've compiled everything I could on upcoming sequel to Lords of the Fallen (LotF).
Discussion will be a bit of a cracked vessel as more and more information trickles down.
A quick note on getting to this point: LotF 2's development cycle had been restarted a few times since ca. 2016 as CI Games wanted to nail the vision for this one and not compromise. Production has been kept unusually quiet until very recently and studio Hexworks will be developing, counted amongst them is in-house AAA talent. Hexworks, in its mission statement, will be a studio going forward dedicated to dark ARPGs.
Creative Director et al. have said in recent interviews the sequel will see a bigger budget and even more indie passion, that LotF 2 is a game where development choices have been directly impacted by Soulsborne fans' input from the original. Goes on to say the worldwide Soulsborne playerbase has been instrumental in making the game and calls it a proper 'fanwork' for those dedicated to the genre.
Official logo has been confirmed:
Source (External link)
Combat from the original has been completely reworked and deepened.
I interpreted this as meaning not only bigger boss battles but, too, a more fleshed-out and responsive riposting system, which was something more or less unintuitive and shallow in the original.
Lucas Leigh, who's the motion-capture artist and combat expert for LotF 2, said last month the combat is a MF'er this time around and more Soulsy, intense. You can follow Lucas here, if you wish.
The title is very likely being developed exclusively for next-gen systems PS5, Series X, PC.
When? The big question. Right now, earliest will be holiday 2021 but 2022 likelier.