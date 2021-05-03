Nova44 said: Honestly do you think i should give the first one another go? I played about an hour of the first game years ago when it was free on ps plus and i just couldn't push through any further. Click to expand...

Yeah, I do. Devs never abandoned the title and kept elevating the product. State of play at launch was a wingless stump, it was – no nice way to put it. Fantastic scoring aside, the game gets so much better as you progress; it's actually a well-done power fantasy in that regard.If speed or fatroll was a dislike (I get it), create a new char and go either class Rogue or Cleric and invest in AGL (Agility), not STR. Long term, this will give you access to sick shortswords like Bloodsick, dual-wield daggers, elemental staves, claw variations like Sting, and the game's coolest shields. The gauntlet combat dynamic (arm cannon-type) is very cool (and life-saving) once you start accessing powerful runes and scaling or imbuing for poison DoT, burn, and dimension-suspending dark magic.Watch your weight distribution for armours, get your Endurance up, and you'll be doing doughnuts around guys. There's a trinket to equip as well (Great Burden or Burden something, iirc) that works like Havel's Ring. If you do a new run, I personally recommend watching out for a trinket called Betrayer; you bleed with your enemies not unlike the Chikage or Bloodletter in Bb but, dude, the DMG buff is OHKO sinister. Loved that thing.I suspect many guys were poise-hungry and went Warrior class for brute-strength play, which here plays slowly and lacks fluidity. I bought the Ancient Labyrinth DLC too and found the boss to be the trickiest of the entire game as well as finding in it a hidden armour that is inarguably one of the best for Harkyn's journey. There are tonnes of secrets hidden about and some WTF questlines too.I remember the camera for some reason is a bit giggly or yields to roaming on uneven ground whatnot + the small-world, patented From shortcutting strategy was convoluted and poorly executed so it's got flaws, no doubt. Budget is much bigger for the sequel so I'm hoping this stuff gets ironed out and polished this time around. Ultimately, if you find yourself digging it, you'll be up on the story for the sequel if CI and Hexworks end up delivering a real sleeper in LotF 2.