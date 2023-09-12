Multiplatform Official Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty Discussion

Will the PL expansion prove a do-over for the title after widely maligned launch?

CP2.png
CPPL.jpeg

Launch: 26 Sep 2023
Developer: CD Projekt RED
Publisher: CD Projekt
Engine: REDengine 4 (Engine was retired after 2022 Epic Games partnership so might be last content before UE5 era for the studio)

Fun fact: In-game freebies will include Geralt's sword, an adapted Witcher jacket, and Gwent shirt:

CPPL2.jpeg
 
Lead CDPR developer says PC players should test their cooling systems before PL expansion arrives in two weeks, warning of extra stress on CPU.

“Before [we] release Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty please check conditions of your cooling systems in PC,” Pierściński tweeted.

“We all use what you have, so workload on CPU 90% on 8 core is expected. To save your time please run Cinebench or similar and check stability of your systems.”

Full read from VGC team here. (External)
 
I love cyberpunk settings but have stayed far away from the mess that was this games launch. Is it any good now? I don’t see myself getting around to it anytime soon but it is something I’d give a chance if they improved it. Hopefully it’s cheaper to buy too when I get to it
 
I hop it’s going to be a great expansion and I’m glad they kept working on it.
 
Its very good. Played through it twice after the 1.5 update dropped last year and it runs beautifully on the Series X.

Check out a recent review, and its also about to drop a huge update separate from the expansion.
 
I have the game on my gaming laptop. Laptops aren’t exactly known for top of the line cooling. I don’t want to fry my system for this game.

Last edited:
I played a little bit after my last computer died after not playing for a while. I went from an i7 5820k to ryzen 3600, and 980 GTX to 6700xt, and Nvme SSD not top of the line but a good step still. So performed much better and wasn't able to determine where the bigger differences came from the patches or better computer...though updated 2.0 specs I'm back to somewhere between min and recommended.
 
Last edited:
I played the original game (after the bugs have been sorted out). It was ok but I didn't like the story necessarily.

Will this game be essentially part 2? Or does it build off the first game? I uninstalled the first game so I think I might restart it if the latter is true.
 
I'm 100% down for this game at launch. TBH, I haven't finished the story, but only because I've become so OP and the game became a bit stale. I will wrap it up soon to get ready for the expansion.

I really enjoyed CP2077 and I'm not the biggest fan of FPS.
 
I did the whole game using stealth. I'm go to replay it eventually though and go full FPS.
 
I’m hearing great things about this update and expansion. It’s almost unfortunate that there are so many games out. Won’t get to it until summer of 2024 at this rate. Only way I get to it is if I skip lords of the fallen. Was planning to play that in December
 
I hope this will be a direct continuation right after the ending of part 1

Like what happened after V and Panam left Night City to find a cure for V
 
Before the end of the main game but gives a new ending.
 
So, yes on building off first game. The principal director behind this expansion is also directing the confirmed sequel 2077 2. The sequel will be set in the same universe and follow what unfolds in Phantom Liberty.

I’m thinking their vision is an operatic three acts for V, where PL here is the stage-setting second act in transition to standalone act three.
 
