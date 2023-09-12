Valhoven
Glitches | Stitches
I love cyberpunk settings but have stayed far away from the mess that was this games launch. Is it any good now? I don’t see myself getting around to it anytime soon but it is something I’d give a chance if they improved it. Hopefully it’s cheaper to buy too when I get to it
Lead CDPR developer says PC players should test their cooling systems before PL expansion arrives in two weeks, warning of extra stress on CPU.
“Before [we] release Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty please check conditions of your cooling systems in PC,” Pierściński tweeted.
“We all use what you have, so workload on CPU 90% on 8 core is expected. To save your time please run Cinebench or similar and check stability of your systems.”
Full read from VGC team here. (External)
I'm 100% down for this game at launch. TBH, I haven't finished the story, but only because I've become so OP and the game became a bit stale. I will wrap it up soon to get ready for the expansion.
I really enjoyed CP2077 and I'm not the biggest fan of FPS.
I did the whole game using stealth. I'm go to replay it eventually though and go full FPS.
Before the end of the main game but gives a new ending.I hope this will be a direct continuation right after the ending of part 1
Like what happened after V and Panam left Night City to find a cure for V
How did you like the stealth play through?
So, yes on building off first game. The principal director behind this expansion is also directing the confirmed sequel 2077 2. The sequel will be set in the same universe and follow what unfolds in Phantom Liberty.I played the original game (after the bugs have been sorted out). It was ok but I didn't like the story necessarily.
Will this game be essentially part 2? Or does it build off the first game? I uninstalled the first game so I think I might restart it if the latter is true.