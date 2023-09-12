I played a little bit after my last computer died after not playing for a while. I went from an i7 5820k to ryzen 3600, and 980 GTX to 6700xt, and Nvme SSD not top of the line but a good step still. So performed much better and wasn't able to determine where the bigger differences came from the patches or better computer...though updated 2.0 specs I'm back to somewhere between min and recommended.