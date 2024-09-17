Ode Osbourne vs Rodriguez scorecards

Junichiro Kamijo 28 - 29. Adalaide Byrd 27 - 29. Ron McCarthy 27 - 29. UD for Rodriguez

In all fairness, I haven't rewatched, but what did you guys think about two judges giving Rodriguez a 10-8 round 2? I didn't really see a 10-8 in any round, but when they read the cards and said 29-27 I figured the only conceivable possibility was that they scored the first a 10-8 for Osbourne despite spending some time on his back after the triangle failed

All that said, how'd you guys score it? Anybody rewatch it already and see a 10-8 in round 2? Or round 1? I know we always come back to this same topic of how 10-8s are scored, but the fact that the first noche event had a 10-8 so bad that the commission had to hold a seminar because of it, it does seem kinda wild that we saw another highly questionable one again on the noche card
 
I didn't think the 2nd was quite enough for a 10-8, but it was getting close, I suppose.
 
xhaydenx said:
I didn't think the 2nd was quite enough for a 10-8, but it was getting close, I suppose.
i haven’t really seen anyone talking about it on here, so I’m starting to think maybe it’s not as I remember
 
It is pretty weird that two judges gave Rodriguez a 10-8 second round. They are generally pretty rare and that round wasn't a 10-8.

If anything, Ode Osbourne was probably the one with a 10-8 first round. The proper score is more like a 28-28 draw IMO.
 
Round 1: 10-8 osbourne
Round 2: 10-8 rodriguez
Round 3: 10-9 rodriguez

Rodriguez stole a close round 3 at the end to clinch the fight.
 
Ares Black said:
It is pretty weird that two judges gave Rodriguez a 10-8 second round. They are generally pretty rare and that round wasn't a 10-8.

If anything, Ode Osbourne was probably the one with a 10-8 first round. The proper score is more like a 28-28 draw IMO.
Agreed, third round was very close though, wouldn't be mad at a 29-27 for Osbourne either.
 
El Panteron said:
Agreed, third round was very close though, wouldn't be mad at a 29-27 for Osbourne either.
3rd round wasn't that close outside of the first min or so. After that it was easy to score for Ronaldo.
 
