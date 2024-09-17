Ode Osbourne vs Rodriguez scorecards

Junichiro Kamijo 28 - 29. Adalaide Byrd 27 - 29. Ron McCarthy 27 - 29 . UD for Rodriguez



In all fairness, I haven't rewatched, but what did you guys think about two judges giving Rodriguez a 10-8 round 2? I didn't really see a 10-8 in any round, but when they read the cards and said 29-27 I figured the only conceivable possibility was that they scored the first a 10-8 for Osbourne despite spending some time on his back after the triangle failed



All that said, how'd you guys score it? Anybody rewatch it already and see a 10-8 in round 2? Or round 1? I know we always come back to this same topic of how 10-8s are scored, but the fact that the first noche event had a 10-8 so bad that the commission had to hold a seminar because of it, it does seem kinda wild that we saw another highly questionable one again on the noche card