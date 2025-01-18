  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social Observations: Little Red Book, the tik tok replacer

PBAC

PBAC

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
5,514
Reaction score
4,625
So i am trying this with some hesitancy as anyone should be aware that the name in English is Red Note but in Chinese is Little Red Book, a blatant ref to Mao's of the same name. I dont invite anyone here to use it but i encourage the willing or brave to send back their findings. I think this is better in the mayberry as it is a social app and this is the social section of the forum. Also this is more about exchanging experiences to safe test and warn or recommend based on what we thinkm

1. The main company is direct accesible and guided by the CCP. It is not a spy tool per se but it means you have to apply by ccp rules.
2. Breaching these rules they can access only in app usage and sites accessed via the app including third party tracking companies.
3. The exchanges between westerners and chinese are very polite and in the probing stages of relationship building.
4. I note some preset memes from the chinese users. With no ground to build on they colectively asked for the cat or dog tax in which westerners were asked to speak chinese or pay the cat tax to post photos of their pets. Cute playful behavior but have the wonder how it started so much in a single day.
5. Before tiktok closure the app was not hugely accesible to foreign users now it is open international. What happened to the great firewall?
6. AI is rampant with many very fake profiles and absurdly smart children talking down to adults.
7. Top videos, that ive seen at least, are in the 20k like range. For china this seems very small which makes me feel the westerners are being market tested
 
PBAC said:
5. Before tiktok closure the app was not hugely accesible to foreign users now it is open international. What happened to the great firewall?
Click to expand...
The firewall is to protect their users from a platform that is not regulated by their standards. You shouldn't have an issue going into their platforms. I am assuming users will get banned for saying Taiwan is a country or make gay marriage legal in China. Try some 1989 or free HK references. You will probably get banned.
 
As of right now theres light tension and a feeling of being guided watched and poke. If it is a legit cultural exchange its very interesting.
 
NoSmilez said:
The firewall is to protect their users from a platform that is not regulated by their standards. You shouldn't have an issue going into their platforms. I am assuming users will get banned for saying Taiwan is a country or make gay marriage legal in China. Try some 1989 or free HK references. You will probably get banned.
Click to expand...
I am keeping it kosher. I can already see some trolling from chinese that the westerners arent picking up on but its all so eerily polite. I do get the impression there is some sort testing bubble around foreigner in the app. Lots of social prodding and no doing this or that from most chinese users.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,456
Messages
56,777,712
Members
175,399
Latest member
kuyapulls

Share this page

Back
Top