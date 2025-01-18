So i am trying this with some hesitancy as anyone should be aware that the name in English is Red Note but in Chinese is Little Red Book, a blatant ref to Mao's of the same name. I dont invite anyone here to use it but i encourage the willing or brave to send back their findings. I think this is better in the mayberry as it is a social app and this is the social section of the forum. Also this is more about exchanging experiences to safe test and warn or recommend based on what we thinkm



1. The main company is direct accesible and guided by the CCP. It is not a spy tool per se but it means you have to apply by ccp rules.

2. Breaching these rules they can access only in app usage and sites accessed via the app including third party tracking companies.

3. The exchanges between westerners and chinese are very polite and in the probing stages of relationship building.

4. I note some preset memes from the chinese users. With no ground to build on they colectively asked for the cat or dog tax in which westerners were asked to speak chinese or pay the cat tax to post photos of their pets. Cute playful behavior but have the wonder how it started so much in a single day.

5. Before tiktok closure the app was not hugely accesible to foreign users now it is open international. What happened to the great firewall?

6. AI is rampant with many very fake profiles and absurdly smart children talking down to adults.

7. Top videos, that ive seen at least, are in the 20k like range. For china this seems very small which makes me feel the westerners are being market tested