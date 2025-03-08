Products you bought because of Social Media/Tik Tok. Review?

Platforms like Tik Tok and Reels advertise a ton of products that end up getting big buzz. Have you ever been sucked in and tried one? How was it? The recipes have all been hits, I figured I would buy some shit too.



For Me, I have wanted to try a THC and mushroom infused beverage. Advertised as a healthy alternative to alcohol, with no hangover. You only need 1 or two vs several real cocktails.

I tried:

Brez--I drank two and felt nothing. It's 5mg. I would not recommend at $10 a can.

Vivana--I drank 2 and was on cloud 9. Buzzed for hours. About $8 a can and they are 10mg. Tastes good, no carbs, no hangover. I may only truly need 1 can as I got crazy loopy.



Beef Tallow face cream is advertised as taking years off of your face. I just ordered, will let you know.