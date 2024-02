NXT VENGEANCE DAY 2024: WOLF DOGS EDITION

This looks like a pretty stacked and fun card for tonight.



Predictions

Gacy vs Dijak - Think Gacy gets the win here in what could be match of the night.



OTM vs The Family - Have to go OTM here just to set up another tag title match down the road. The girls getting involved makes this a bit more interesting.



Oba Femi vs Dragon Lee - Femi all the way. Lee goes to Smackdown permanantly.



Valkyria vs Worthless - Lyra and Worthless goes to the main roster, probably Raw.



Dusty Cup Finals - No clue to be honest. I'm leaning Wolf Dogs with miscommunication costing Melo and Trick, but I can see them getting on the same page and beating Bron and Baron too. Either way I expect Bron and Melo to be main roster bound - Melo to Smackdown and Bron to Raw.



Ilja vs Trick - Ilja, it's just a matter if Melo gets involved what happens after. I think Trick might be getting called up with Melo.