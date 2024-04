NXT Stand & Deliver 2024: The Don is Taking Over.

Predictions time:



Trick vs Melo - Gotta send the crowd home happy so Trick wins. Melo to the main stage and I hope they keep him heel.



Ilja vs The Don - I like how they are building up the Family as more of a serious threat, and I think it's time to push Tony D to the top for some fresh match ups. Give me "AND NEW...)



Lyra vs Worthless - Lyra's whole run has been meh, but Worthless is the definition of meh. This was obviously supposed to be Cora's spot, and I think they put the belt back on Worthless just to piss me off.



Femi vs Briggs vs Dijak - This should be a fun match of 3 guys just beating the shit out of each other. It might be too soon to take the belt off of Oba, but I think Dijak deserves a title run just because of the work he's put in. Briggs' time will come at some point. Dijak pins Briggs to become new NA Champ.



Wolfdogs vs Axiom and Frazer - This is a dark horse to be match of the weekend. The match they had earlier this year was fantastic, and I think this one will be too. I'm torn as to who wins this. Bron is due a call up, but then again the Wolfdogs just got new merch. I'm thinking we see a Days End into a Spear and the champs retain.



6 woman tag - Really don't care to be honest. I have a feeling Hail leads her team to victory.



Spears vs Gacy - Throw away match, that will probably be pretty decent. Gacy probably wins this.