Nu'Keese vs. A Lawyer

GOALS



2024

***Cannot compete due to Article 14***

***There is a chance I would be considered for the team without competing at bench Nats, but not likely***

2023

, won M1 Equipped 03/03 - USAPL Arnold Masters of Iron, won M1 Equipped

06/17 - USAPL Equipped Nationals at 110 Open and M1, 500 DOTS, Open Pro Card

- Qualified for 100kg 1 day (16 hours) too late and they would not make an exception 27 days away from competition, not worth my time to go to Dallas at 110 to have no M1 competition and finish 5th or 6th out of 11 in the Open

07/09 - USAPL North East Regionals at 125 Open and M1, have to coach too

Will do this meet if it complies with Article 14

09/17 - USAPL Raw Nationals at 110 M1

2022

I



Develop and maintain training consistency and intensity that will be sustainable for the remainder of PL journey

Develop and maintain training consistency and intensity that will be sustainable for the remainder of PL journey

Jan 15th 2022: Set masters state records at 110



Back injury during 1st week of March stopped progress on squat and deadlift, a few weeks later decided to switch to equipment for USAPL and PLA nationals, hopefully to post bigger total at each event.



Back injury during 1st week of March stopped progress on squat and deadlift, a few weeks later decided to switch to equipment for USAPL and PLA nationals, hopefully to post bigger total at each event.

June 12th: USAPL Raw Nationals M1 and Open Equipped division at 110 or 125. Use as a practice run for the following week at PLA Nationals. Nothing crazy.

Only did equipped because Raw and Equipped were on same day, also injured back on March 5th and May 7th and could not get in shape to hit a Raw 800 total, which was the minimum I was accepting for 110.

June 19th: PLA Equipped Nationals M1 and Open 120. A win should earn an invite to IPF Masters World's in October.

Won Open placed 2nd in M1. Declined invite to North American Championships in August.

Accepted invite to Master's Equipped World Championships

Open TBD as of (07/12)

July 10th: USAPL NJ State Championships. As long as it doesn't disqualify me from IPF events for the rest of the year. Raw 125 if invited to world's, Raw 110 if not.

October: IPF Masters World Championships, post a big total.

November 6th: IPL DT North American Championships, set world record(s) for Masters 110 Class.

2021 -

01/23-24 - (MAYBE) Bench Nationals, if I am allowed to compete -- ***120 Raw Winner Hit 185, I hit 205.5, Equipped Winner Hit 180, I would have opened with 195 in a loose shirt.***05/18-19 - Powerlifting America Nationals, possibly both raw and equipped05/25-06/01 - Bench Worlds -08/10 - NAPF Championships, break NAPF 105 Equipped total M1 record, maybe some individual lifts also?, compete raw if possible and if weekly calendar permitsMore interested in NAPF or Masters Worlds in 202411/11 - Powerlifting America Stars and Stripes, 105 Raw M1, 120 if Jeff participatesPurchase combo rackReorganize Gym- Clear out old items- Hang Thai bag back up- Hang double end bag- Make platform to allow deadlifting to be done in same spotMarch: Lift in rescheduled meet from December, 200 bench, 772.5+ totalS: 272.5+, B: 205+, D: 302.5+Work on shoulders and left arm to try to minimize painUSPA Drug Tested New Jersey State Championships, Set National 110 Sub Master Records with S - 283, B - 201+, D - 310.5+, T - 760.5+ (795+ is the goal). Qualify for Nationals, North Americans, both DT and UT. National records were broken a few weeks prior to this meet, 760.5 was hit, along with all state open records.