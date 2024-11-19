Now that everyone rightfully drug Chandler Keithy Peterson deserves shine

Keith Peterson is a modern day impresario of improving the mma ruleset. Before the 5th round he whispered to the fighters through breath smelling of Pall Malls and Smirnoff in a raspy voice. He said “I’m going to spice things up. Last round no rules”. Chandler was reluctant to follow this change Keith implemented on the fly. After all Charles was his friend. Chandler said “OK Keith I’ll do anything but the fish hook. Olivera was understandably puzzled but due to his failure to follow the brilliant no holds barred 5th ruleset of Keith Peterson he was ravaged. The moral to the story… Is place all of your belief in Stank Breath Keith



Ladies and gentleman when can we get Keith Peterson a promotion for his fine rule implementation or get him SMOOTH the fuck outta here?