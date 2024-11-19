  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Now that everyone rightfully drug Chandler Keithy Peterson deserves shine

Keith Peterson is a modern day impresario of improving the mma ruleset. Before the 5th round he whispered to the fighters through breath smelling of Pall Malls and Smirnoff in a raspy voice. He said “I’m going to spice things up. Last round no rules”. Chandler was reluctant to follow this change Keith implemented on the fly. After all Charles was his friend. Chandler said “OK Keith I’ll do anything but the fish hook. Olivera was understandably puzzled but due to his failure to follow the brilliant no holds barred 5th ruleset of Keith Peterson he was ravaged. The moral to the story… Is place all of your belief in Stank Breath Keith

Ladies and gentleman when can we get Keith Peterson a promotion for his fine rule implementation or get him SMOOTH the fuck outta here?
 
Is your title in English?
Should be "dragged" and include a comma, but it's pretty understandable on a second reading.

Keith Peterson absolutely fucked up this whole fight, but I'm never on the alcohol and cigarettes train, cuz that was just Dom being a snippy bitch as he is wont to do. That stoppage was fine
 
Should be "dragged" and include a comma, but it's pretty understandable on a second reading.

Keith Peterson absolutely fucked up this whole fight, but I'm never on the alcohol and cigarettes train, cuz that was just Dom being a snippy bitch as he is wont to do. That stoppage was fine
I actually disagree with you on the Cejudo vs Cruz stoppage. I thought it was quick. Its hard to believe that a fighter who is standing up while getting a bunch of rapid fire tippity tap punches is A) Not Defending or B) Out.

With that said Dom's complaint about Keith "No NonSense" Peterson was in fact non sensical. He sounded like:
 
I don’t know who Chandler Keith Peterson is and I never drugged him. I like to do drugs before reading MindMine threads though.
 
I actually disagree with you on the Cejudo vs Cruz stoppage. I thought it was quick. Its hard to believe that a fighter who is standing up while getting a bunch of rapid fire tippity tap punches is A) Not Defending or B) Out.

With that said Dom's complaint about Keith "No NonSense" Peterson was in fact non sensical. He sounded like:
I think moving is important to show the ref that you're still mentally conscious enough to attempt to protect yourself and a lot of stoppages are too early when the person is moving. However, to me, there is a clear difference between attempting to protect yourself and actually protecting yourself, so when you're on the ground after getting floored and you're moving but still eat 15 clean punches to the face undefended with seemingly more to come, then moving isn't enough and it's time to call it. Dom attempting to stand when the ref was already moving in is on Dom, not Keith.
 
