It's probably a few things. The UFC learned a lot from their experience with USADA and they've probably changed some things for the better, and some for the worse.



I don't know their exact published policies let alone their unpublished ones, so I'm largely spit balling here.



I'd bet they exercised a lot more control in their new contract and there could be a hundred reasons for us hearing less about people getting popped. They could have changed how they communicate with the public about failed tests. There could be more limits on random testing (e.g. no 5 a.m. drop in during a weight cut). They could have a narrower scope of what they consider a PED. Tainted supplement may be treated differently. Fighters and their teams have certainly gotten better at beating harder drug tests.